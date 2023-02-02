Hans Wijers to retire as ING Supervisory Board chairman

ING announced today that Hans Wijers has expressed the intention for personal reasons to hand over his duties as chairman and retire from the ING Group Supervisory Board in the second half of 2023. Hans Wijers was appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2017 and became its chairman in 2018. In 2021 he was reappointed for a second term.

Hans Wijers said: “It has been an honour to serve as a member and chairman of the Supervisory Board of this great company. I am proud of our achievements over the past years. This is a good moment to move on, as we have the right strategy and the right leadership that is delivering sustainable value for our customers and society at large. I am confident my successor will ensure ING can continue on that path.”

Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING said: “On behalf of the Management Board Banking, I want to express my gratitude for the great stewardship Hans showed in some of the most eventful episodes for our sector and our organisation. He was instrumental in building the current great teams across our boards. I will certainly miss him as an immensely valuable sparring partner. We regret his leaving later this year but wish him well for the future.”

In light of Hans Wijers’ intention, the Supervisory Board has started preparations for electing a successor as chair of the Board, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities, also in the context of the overall composition of the board and regulatory approvals. Any further announcements on the succession will be made in due course.

ING PROFILE

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 58,000 employees off er retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability is an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks. ING's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by MSCI was affirmed 'AA' in September 2022. As of August 2022, Sustainalytics considers ING’s management of ESG material risk to be ‘strong’, and in June 2022 ING received an ESG rating of 'strong' from S&P Global Ratings. ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

