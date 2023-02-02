DNA Plc’s Financial Statements Bulletin 2022: Total revenues, EBITDA, and operating result improved – result affected by general cost inflation

English Finnish

DNA PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 FEBRUARY 2023, 8:30 am EET

This is a summary DNA’s Financial Statements Bulletin 2022. The complete report is attached to this release and also available at corporate.dna.fi/general-financial-information .

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

July–December 2022

Total revenues increased 7% and amounted to EUR 514 million (480).

EBITDA increased 3% and was EUR 180 million (175).

Operating result increased 7% and was EUR 79 million (74).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile communications increased 3% and was EUR 17.5 (17.1). ARPU for fixed broadband decreased 1% and was EUR 16.3 (16.5). ARPU for TV subscriptions increased 15% and was EUR 8.9 (7.8).

:

January–December 2022

Total revenues increased 4% and amounted to EUR 997 million (956).

EBITDA increased 2% and was EUR 364 million (359).

Operating result increased 4% and was EUR 160 million (154).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile communications increased 2% and was EUR 17.4 (17.1). ARPU for fixed broadband increased slightly and was EUR 16.4 (16.3). ARPU for TV subscriptions increased 14% and was EUR 8.5 (7.5).

: Number of subscriptions: The number of mobile subscriptions 2) increased and was 2,750,000 (2,699.000). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased and was 642,000 (603,000). The number of TV subscriptions decreased and was 229,000 (262,000).



Key figures

EUR million 7─12/2022 7─12/2021 Change, % 1─12/2022 1─12/2021 Change, % Net sales 514 480 7 997 956 4 EBITDA 180 175 3 364 359 2 % of net sales 35 37 37 38 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 102 102 204 204 Operating result, EBIT 79 74 7 160 154 4 % of net sales 15 15 16 16 Net result before tax 72 70 4 151 147 3 Net result for the period 58 58 1 120 118 2 Return on investment (ROI), % 12 12 12 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 18 15 17 17 Capital expenditure 96 119 -19 167 191 -12 Cash flow after investing activities 51 102 -50 99 174 -43 Net debt 634 492 29 634 492 29 Net debt/EBITDA 1.8 1.4 1.7 1.4 Net gearing, % 96 64 96 64 Equity ratio, % 40 47 40 47 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.44 0.44 0.91 0.89 Personnel at the end of period 1,695 1,604 6 1,695 1,604 6

CEO’s review

Year 2022 will be remembered as a period of great uncertainty in the Finnish operating environment. The war against Ukraine that Russia started in February caused global uncertainty, clouding the economic outlook in Finland as well. Inflation has picked up speed in all of Europe and is biting into consumers’ pur-chasing power also in Finland, and the sharp rise of the most common reference rates continued towards the end of the year. According to the economic forecast published by the Bank of Finland in December3), while economic growth picked up in the early part of 2022, Finnish economy will slide into a mild recession in 2023 as a result of the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the surge in the cost of living.

DNA’s January–December figures show that our business has developed steadily. Our total revenues grew 4% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 997 million (956), EBITDA increased 2% and was 364 million (359), and operating result increased 4% to EUR 160 million (154). Exceptionally high price inflation and rising energy prices had a negative impact on DNA’s result. It was not possible to pass the rapid increase of energy and wholesale prices on to the prices of DNA’s services. At the same time, DNA has continued big investments into the construction of its 5G network as well as fibre optic networks and transmission systems.

The number of mobile subscriptions increased by 51,000 year-on-year, and their ARPU increased to EUR 17.4 (17.1). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 39,000 from the comparison period, and their ARPU increased to EUR 16.4 (16.3). DNA’s growth as the fixed-network market leader has contin-ued, and the demand for 5G services is also accelerating. To date, we have already sold hundreds of thou-sands of 5G subscriptions. Eight of the ten most popular phone models sold by DNA in 2022 were 5G-capable. Demand was also driven by our quickly expanding and fast 5G network, which reached 80% of the population at the end of the year.

We also clarified our strategy in 2022, and as part of that work, redefined our key role in the society as a provider of important communication connections. High-quality connections and devices that are easy to deploy and use, as well as digital skills and inclusion are a necessity for making our consumer and corpo-rate customers’ lives less complicated in the digital world. DNA is responsible for providing network con-nections and services to millions, and we want to do it well. By doing that, we can maintain high customer experience.

While the lifting of the national remote working recommendation in early 2022 increased the utilisation rate of DNA’s offices, it remains far short of pre-pandemic figures. As a rule, our employees can continue to choose freely where and how they work because freedom, responsibility, and trust are a permanent part of the working culture at DNA. Alongside these themes we have placed more emphasis on the im-portance of being a humane place to work, which was one of the most important themes in terms of per-sonnel’s working ability in 2022. As one of the concrete actions to promote a more humane approach, we published our employer promise in June, promising to support every employee to live a humane and one-of-a-kind life. Here at DNA we understand that we can achieve the most satisfied customers and the best possible results only when we look after the well-being of our personnel.

Jussi Tolvanen

CEO

ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions. Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions. Bank of Finland 16 December 2022: Finnish economy set to slide into recession. Available here: https://www.suomenpankki.fi/en/media-and-publications/releases/2022/finnish-economy-set-to-slide-into-recession/

Attachment: Financial Statements Bulletin 2022, DNA Plc (PDF)

