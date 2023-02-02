Vow ASA: Vow awarded three Safesteril contracts

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) subsidiary ETIA Ecotechnologies (ETIA) has received orders for a total of three Safesteril food safety systems so far in the first quarter. The combined value of these orders is EUR 2.0 million.

ETIA designs and provides Safesteril plants for processing of dehydrated products in the food industry, pharmacy and petfood sectors. The success of Safesteril in the market is a reminder of the versatility of Vow and ETIA's proprietary and patented Spirajoule pyrolysis technology and its relevance in a wide range of industrial applications.

The systems ordered in the first quarter will be used for spice treatment, food life cycle services and vegetal proteins respectively, thereby ensuring food safety and contributing to good health and well-being as defined in the UN Sustainability Goals. According to the World Health Organization an estimated 600 million – almost 1 in 10 people in the world – fall ill after eating contaminated food every year.

One contract is with a Chinese customer, whereas the other two are in new European market segments which are developing quickly. The market for vegetal protein is particularly interesting in this respect.

“The market for vegetal proteins is growing in response to the world’s increasing food needs, and our expertise in this segment will open new market opportunities in both Europe and North America,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

In partnership with SAS IMPROVE, a French cutting-edge R&D platform dedicated to developing technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins, ETIA has developed a new process for the treatment of vegetable proteins. Using ETIA’s Safesteril technology, our new partner FlavaPulse, a food ingredient producer processing yellow peas in Bulgaria, will from next summer start production of an innovative pea protein concentrate with higher protein content and reduced bitter taste.

With 65 percent protein content, a better taste, and low microbial levels this new product will allow manufacturers to produce a wider range of clean label allergen free products using pea protein concentrate as a protein source.

The three Safesteril contracts mentioned above are booked as order intake in the first quarter in Vow's Landbased segment.





