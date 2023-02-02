Webcast details for Capital Markets Day presentation on 15 February 2023

English Swedish

Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Wednesday 15 February 2023 at 07:30 CET, followed by a Capital Markets Day presentation at 14:00 CET.



Listen to Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO and Espen Hennie, CFO commenting on the report and presenting the latest developments in Orrön Energy and its future growth strategy, together with members of Orrön Energy’s management team, at a webcast held on 15 February 2023 at 14:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Follow the presentation live on the below webcast link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/orron-energy-cmd-2023





For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

jenny.sandstrom@orron.com





Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewables company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy has a portfolio of high quality and cash flow generating assets in the Nordics and significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions. With a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of organic growth, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.





Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

