English Dutch

Van Lanschot Kempen enters into strategic partnership with Robeco and acquires online investment platform

Evi van Lanschot to continue to offer Robeco investment funds

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 2 February 2023

Evi van Lanschot becomes leading online investment services provider in the Netherlands with c. €6.0 billion in assets under management (AuM), offering product solutions from both Van Lanschot Kempen and Robeco

The acquisition will put Van Lanschot Kempen in an excellent vantage position to further grow its online investment proposition

Following a two-year integration period, the new combine is expected to break even in 2025 and subsequently make a positive contribution to Van Lanschot Kempen’s net profit

The transaction will have a limited negative 0.4 percentage point impact on Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital ratio

Robeco’s investment funds will continue to be offered on Evi van Lanschot’s platform, and the impact on Robeco’s AuM will therefore be limited

Robeco Retail Nederland employees will join Van Lanschot Kempen to jointly work towards further growth of the online investment proposition

Van Lanschot Kempen and Robeco have reached agreement on Van Lanschot Kempen’s acquisition of Robeco’s online distribution platform for investment services. The partnership fits in with Robeco’s strategic focus on its core business in the Dutch and global wholesale and institutional markets. Previously Robeco discontinued its fiduciary management and private equity activities. The transfer of the direct retail activities is a next step in this process. For Van Lanschot Kempen, the acquisition provides a strong vantage point for further growth in line with its strategic objectives and respond to the growing demand for online investment solutions among others as the Dutch pensions market moves towards more individualised pensions.

The online distribution platform for investment services of Robeco Retail will merge with Evi van Lanschot. The combination had €6.0 billion in AuM for circa 150,000 clients at the end of 2022. The combined platform will continue to offer Robeco’s investment funds and the impact on Robeco’s AuM will therefore be limited. Robeco’s clients will retain their current investments under the same conditions.

Bringing together two investment houses’ deep-seated knowledge

The transaction sees Robeco and Van Lanschot Kempen bring together the deep-seated knowledge and expertise of two investment houses with a long Dutch history. As part of the transaction, both parties commit to stepping up collaboration on behalf of Van Lanschot Kempen’s private banking clients.

Together, Robeco and Evi van Lanschot will work on a smooth transfer of the Robeco Retail activities. Robeco’s investment funds will remain available to clients post-transfer under the Evi van Lanschot name. Robeco Retail’s staff will join Van Lanschot Kempen and, together with the colleagues at Evi van Lanschot, will work towards the further growth of online investment services.

Karin van Baardwijk, Robeco’s CEO, said: “Since its inception nearly 95 years ago, Robeco has evolved from a Netherlands-based investment consortium into an international asset manager that serves institutional investors and distributes its investment funds through platforms such as banks, insurers and other intermediaries. This new partnership fits in with our strategic focus on further enhancing this position, with the Dutch market remaining a key priority. We’ve took extreme caution and care in our search to find a partner that would offer a new home, sufficient growth and future-oriented perspective to both our online distribution platform clients and our colleagues. We look forward to expanding and enhancing this partnership and offering our combined proposition to clients.”



Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Van Lanschot Kempen Management Board, added: “This acquisition provides an opportunity for us to fuel our growth aspirations for Evi van Lanschot. The partnership will turn Evi van Lanschot into the leading platform for online investment services in the Netherlands. We’re seeing a strong demand from clients for an independent Dutch player. I’m delighted to welcome the Robeco Retail employees into our organisation and look forward to combining Evi’s and Robeco’s investment proposition to create the country’s best personal and online investment services provider for our clients.”



About Robeco and Evi van Lanschot

Currently, around €4.7 billion in AuM is invested in Robeco One and Robeco Plus, while Evi van Lanschot has some €1.3 billion in AuM and provides online wealth management, pension solutions and Evi4Kids.

The transaction

The transaction will have a negative impact on Van Lanschot Kempen’s CET 1 ratio of 0.4 percentage points. A two-year integration path is envisaged and is expected to involve one-off costs of between c. €8 million and €11 million. The new combination is expected to break even by 2025 and then to start making a positive contribution to Van Lanschot Kempen’s net profit. The transaction is expected to be completed in June 2023 and is subject to any regulatory approvals that may be required.

Van Lanschot Kempen

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Robeco

Corporate Communicatie: Claudia Goossen: +31 6 218 431 82; c.goossen@robeco.nl

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. In Belgium, we have been active as Van Lanschot Belgium since 1991. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

About Robeco

Robeco is an international pure-play wealth manager, which was founded in 1929 and currently has 16 offices across the world. Its head office is in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Robeco has been a leading player in responsible investing since 1995 and provides an extensive offering of active investment strategies to both institutional and private investors on the back of its integrated ESG research, coupled with fundamental and quantitative research. What’s more, its strategies cover a wide range of asset classes. As at 31 December 2022, Robeco’s assets under management stood at €171 billion. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe NV.



For more information, please visit Robeco.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. The figures in this press release have not been audited.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment