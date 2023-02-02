ICG Enterprise Trust plc

Q3 Update for the three months ended 31 October 2022

NAV per Share Total Return +3.6% in the third quarter; +19.9% LTM

Highlights NAV per Share of 1,918p (31 July 2022: 1,852p); NAV per Share Total Return of 3.6% for the quarter and 19.9% for the last twelve months (‘LTM’)

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 0.2% for the quarter and 13.8% on an LTM basis

New Investments of £59.9m, including 3 Direct Investments

Realisation Proceeds of £62.6m during the quarter, including 11 Full Exits executed at a 33.0% weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value

Third quarter dividend of 7p per share, taking total dividends for the period to 21p (Q3 FY22: 18p); reiterated intention to declare total dividend for FY23 of at least 30p per share

Long-term share buyback programme initiated in October, with £0.3m being invested in share buybacks during the quarter and total repurchases under the program of £2.1m up to and including 31 January 2023

Revised management fee agreement and cost-sharing, effective from 1 February 2023





Oliver Gardey

Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG



ICG Enterprise Trust extended its track record of delivering resilient growth during the period, generating NAV per Share Total Return of 3.6% in the third quarter, bringing our five-year annualised NAV per Share Total Return to 17.6%.



Our Portfolio generated local currency returns of 0.2% in the third quarter, and 13.8% on an LTM basis. Importantly, we continued to realise assets at a premium, with 11 full exits completed during the third quarter at an average Uplift to Carrying Value of 33%. We believe these uplifts underline the quality and value of our Portfolio. We are also encouraged to see this momentum continuing post-period end.



ICG and our third-party managers have continued to source attractive opportunities, whilst our strong capitalisation is enabling us to invest for the future. Our investment strategy, centred on ‘defensive growth’, is underpinned by a disciplined approach to capital allocation, seeking to enable ICG Enterprise Trust shareholders to benefit from both income and capital appreciation over the long term.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Annualised Performance to 31 October 2022 3 months 9 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 0.2% 7.9% 13.8% 22.2% 20.2% 14.4% NAV per Share Total Return 3.6% 14.8% 19.9% 21.0% 17.6% 14.6% Share Price Total Return (13.9)% (15.2)% (18.1)% 4.9% 6.3% 11.7% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return (4.6)% (4.7)% (2.8)% 2.3% 2.4% 6.2% Three months to: Nine months to: 12 months to: Portfolio activity 31 Oct. 2022 31 Oct. 2021 31 Oct. 2022 31 Oct. 2021 31 Oct. 2022 31 Oct. 2021 Realisation Proceeds £62.6m £90.0m £169.4m £265.3m £237.7m £308.3m Total New Investments £59.9m £75.2m £203.6m £208.5m £298.8m £265.7m

ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

NOTES

Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary in the Company’s H1 results includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) measures, where appropriate.

In the Business Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e., including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Portfolio composition

We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital into primary, secondary and direct investment opportunities. Our portfolio composition as at 31 October 2022 is shown below:

Investment category 31 October 2022

£m 31 October 2022

% of Portfolio Primary 749.7 53.3% Secondary 266.6 18.9% Direct 391.6 27.8% Total 1,407.9 100.0%

We invest in funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change. Investments managed by ICG account for 30.3% of the Portfolio as at 31 October 2022.

Our primary investments provide a diversified base to our Portfolio, and through our direct and secondary investments we seek to proactively increase our exposure to companies that particularly align to our investment strategy.

Investment category 31 October 2022

£m 31 October 2022

% of Portfolio ICG managed investments1 426.5 30.3% Third party Direct Investments 238.4 16.9% Third party Secondary Investments 66.5 4.7% High Conviction Investments 731.4 51.9% Third Party Funds 676.5 48.1% Total 1,407.9 100.0% 1 ICG managed investments include Primary, Secondary and Direct Investments

Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe, including the UK, which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance framework. The geographic profile of the Portfolio is shown below:

Geography1 31 October 2022

£m 31 October 2022

% of Portfolio North America 640.6 45.5% Europe 430.8 30.6% UK 242.2 17.2% Other 94.3 6.7% Total 1,407.9 100% 1 Calculated by reference to the location of the headquarters of the underlying Portfolio companies on a value-weighted basis

Portfolio performance

Portfolio valued at £1,407.9m on 31 October 2022, with 87.2% of the Portfolio having a Valuation Date of 30 September 2022 or later (October 2021: 88.9%)

The Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 0.2% during the quarter represents modest declines within our Primary funds of (0.5)%; an increase of 0.3% within Secondaries; and an increase of 1.7% within Direct investments

Due to the geographic diversification of our Portfolio, the reported value is impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. During the third quarter, the Portfolio increased by £53.6m (4.0%) due to FX movements, driven primarily by US Dollar strengthening against Sterling. The Portfolio return on a reported currency basis was therefore 4.2% during the period





Movement in the Portfolio

£m Three months to

31 October 2022 Opening Portfolio 1,353.7 Total New Investments 59.9 Total Proceeds (62.6) Net (proceeds)/investments (2.7) Valuation movement 3.3 Currency movement 53.6 Closing Portfolio 1,407.9 % Portfolio growth (local currency) 0.2% % currency movement 4.0% % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 4.2% Impact of (net cash)/net debt 0.3% Expenses and other income (0.5)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.4)% Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment - NAV per Share Total Return 3.6%

Realisation activity

Total Realisation proceeds of £62.6m during the third quarter

11 Full Exits completed in the quarter, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 33.0% and 1.8x Multiple to Cost

Investment activity

Total New Investment of £59.9m in the third quarter. New investment by category was as follows:





£m % of total Primary 33.9 56.6% Secondary - - Direct 26.0 43.4% Total 59.9 100.0%

Total New Investment in the third quarter included three new direct investments for a combined total of £25.9m, as outlined below:





Company Manager Company sector Description Investment value ECA Group ICG Industrials Provider of autonomous systems and navigation solutions £13.0m KronosNet ICG Business Services Provider of business process outsourcing services £8.8m Vistage Worldwide Gridiron Business Services Provider of executive advisory services £4.1m

New Commitments

We made one new fund Commitment of £17.2m during the third quarter:





Fund Manager Focus Commitment

value Leonard Green IX1 Leonard Green Large buyouts $20.0m (£17.2m) 1 Represents a new manager relationship during the period





Quoted Companies

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the third party manager alongside whom we are invested

At 31 October 2022, quoted companies representing 8.0% of the Portfolio were valued by reference to the latest market price (31 July 2022; 8.8%)

Only one quoted investment individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:





Company Ticker % of Portfolio value 1 Chewy (part of PetSmart holding)1 CHWY-US 3.5% Other 4.5% Total 8.0% 1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy









Balance sheet and financing

Total available liquidity of £174.2m, comprising £22.7m cash and £151.5m undrawn bank facility





£m Cash at 31 July 2022 12.7 Realisation Proceeds 62.6 New investments (59.9) Shareholder returns (0.3) FX and other1 7.6 Cash at 31 October 2022 22.7 Available undrawn debt facilities 151.5 Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity) 174.2 1 FX and other includes a £13.1m drawing from existing debt facilities, partially offset by FX and other expenses paid out

At 31 October 2022 the Portfolio represented 107.2% of net assets and the Company had net debt of £32.7m





£m % of net assets Total Portfolio 1,407.9 107.2% Cash 22.7 1.7% Drawn debt (55.4) (4.2)% Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (59.8) (4.6)% Other net current liabilities (2.0) (0.1)% Net assets 1,313.4 100.0%

Undrawn commitments of £528.5m, of which 18.8% (£99.1m) were to funds outside of their investment period





Dividend and share buyback

Progressive dividend policy maintained: third quarter dividend of 7p per share, bringing total dividends for the financial year-to-date to 21p

In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 30p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2023. This would represent an increase of 3p (11.1%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2022

Long-term share buyback program initiated in October 2022, with 30,000 shares repurchased during the third quarter for a total consideration of £0.3m at an estimated weighted-average discount of 45.9% to last reported NAV per Share

In aggregate, £2.1m invested in share buybacks since the program was initiated, up to and including 31 January 2023, with a total of 191,480 shares having been repurchased at an estimated weighted-average discount of 40.0% to the last reported NAV per Share

Changes to management fees and costs

The ICG Enterprise Trust Board and the Manager have agreed a revised management fee rate, effective from 1 February 2023

While the management fee arrangement will remain unchanged, a tiered cap as a proportion of NAV has been introduced at the following thresholds:

ICG Enterprise Trust NAV Management Fee Cap < £1.5bn 1.25% ≥ £1.5bn ≤ £2.0bn 1.10% > £2.0bn 1.00%

The Board believes that this arrangement fairly compensates the Manager, and ensures that ICG Enterprise Trust shareholders benefit from the economies of scale generated from growth in the Company’s NAV

The management fees for the twelve months to Q3 FY23 were 1.34% of NAV. As an illustration, had the revised agreement been in place during this period, management fees would have been capped at 1.25%. This would have reduced the management fee by approximately 6% (approximately £1.1m)

The Manager has also agreed to absorb a number of ongoing costs previously paid for by ICG Enterprise Trust, in particular a material share of Sales and Marketing costs. The Board estimates that these are equivalent to approximately 25-30% of the General Expenses (which exclude management fees and finance costs) that would have been paid by ICG Enterprise Trust prior to this agreement being reached





Notable activity since the period end1

One new Primary Commitment of £12.5m

New investments of £44.5m

Total Proceeds of £46.3m





ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team

2 February 2023



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Top 30 companies

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2022.

Company Manager Year of investment Country % of Portfolio value 1 PetSmart Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 United States 3.5% 2 Endeavor Schools Provider of paid private schooling Leeds Equity 2018 United States 2.8% 3 Minimax Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 2.7% 4 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of home maintenance services Gridiron 2016 United States 1.9% 5 Froneri Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI 2013 / 2019 United Kingdom 1.8% 6 Yudo Designer and manufacturer of hot runner systems ICG 2017 / 2018 South Korea 1.8% 7 DOC Generici Manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 1.7% 8 Precisely Provider of enterprise software Clearlake 2021 / 2022 United States 1.4% 9 AML RightSource Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron 2020 United States 1.3% 10 Ambassador Theatre Group Operator of theatres and ticketing platforms ICG / Providence 2021 United Kingdom 1.3% 11 Curium Pharma Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG 2020 United Kingdom 1.2% 12 DigiCert Provider of enterprise internet security solutions ICG 2021 United States 1.2% 13 IRI/NPD Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2022 United States 1.2% 14 DomusVi Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 / 2021 France 1.2% 15 David Lloyd Leisure Operator of premium health clubs TDR 2013 / 2020 United Kingdom 1.2% 16 European Camping Group Operator of premium campsites and holiday parks PAI 2021 France 1.1% 17 Newton Provider of management consulting services ICG 2021 / 2022 United Kingdom 1.1% 18 Ivanti Provider of IT management solutions Charlesbank / ICG 2021 United States 1.1% 19 Visma Provider of business management software and outsourcing services Hg Capital / ICG 2017 / 2020 Norway 1.0% 20 PSB Academy Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.0% 21 Crucial Learning Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity 2019 United States 1.0% 22 Planet Payment Provider of integrated payments services focused on hospitality and luxury retail Advent / Eurazeo 2021 Ireland 0.9% 23 Brooks Automation Provider of semiconductor manufacturing solutions Thomas H. Lee 2021 / 2022 United States 0.9% 24 ECA Group Provider of autonomous systems for the aerospace and maritime sectors ICG 2022 France 0.9% 25 Class Valuation Provider of residential mortgage appraisal management services Gridiron 2021 United States 0.8% 26 Davies Group Provider of specialty business process outsourcing services BC Partners 2021 United Kingdom 0.8% 27 RegEd Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions Gryphon 2018 / 2019 United States 0.7% 28 MoMo Online Mobile Services Operator of remittance and payment services via

mobile e-wallet ICG 2019 Vietnam 0.6% 29 AMEOS Group Operator of private hospitals ICG 2021 Switzerland 0.6% 30 KronosNet Provider of tech-enabled customer engagement and business solutions ICG 2022 Spain 0.6% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 39.3%

Portfolio at 31 October 2022

All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Portfolio by calendar year of investment % of value of underlying investments 2022 17.4% 2021 25.3% 2020 10.2% 2019 13.7% 2018 12.4% 2017 6.5% 2016 4.4% 2015 4.3% 2014 and older 5.8% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments TMT 23.0% Consumer goods and services 20.1% Healthcare 14.5% Business services 11.8% Industrials 8.8% Financials 7.3% Education 6.9% Leisure 3.8% Other 3.8% Total 100.0%





1 Unless otherwise stated, values in this section refer to the period up to 31 December 2022