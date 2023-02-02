Lifebuoys Market 2023 - [Latest Report] Global Lifebuoys Market Research Study Predicts Massive Growth During Forecast Period till 2028 | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Market Segment, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifebuoys Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Lifebuoys market during 2023-2028.

A lifebuoy, ring buoy, lifering, lifesaver, life donut, life preserver or lifebelt, also known as a "kisby ring" or "perry buoy", is a life saving buoy designed to be thrown to a person in the water, to provide buoyancy and prevent drowning. Some modern lifebuoys are fitted with one or more seawater-activated lights, to aid rescue at night.



The lifebuoy is usually ring- or horseshoe-shaped and has a connecting line allowing the casualty to be pulled to the rescuer in a boat. They are carried by ships and are also located beside bodies of water that have the depth or potential to drown someone. They are often subjected to vandalism which, since the unavailability of lifebuoys could lead to death, may be punished by fines (up to £5,000 in the United Kingdom) or imprisonment.



Global Lifebuoys Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Inherent life Lifebuoys

Inflatable life Lifebuoys

Lifebuoys

Applications: -

Industrial and Commercial

Recreational

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Survitec

International Safety Products

Viking Life-Saving Equipment

Marine Safety Products

Aqua Life

Hansen Protection

H3O Water Sports

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Stormy Lifejackets

Secumar

Spinlock

SeaSafe Systems

The Coleman Company

