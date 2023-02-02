Edge Server Market Worth US$ 19360 Million by 2029 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Server Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Edge Server market during the forecast period.

An Edge Server is any server that resides on the “edge” between two networks, typically between a private network and the internet. The global Edge Server market size is projected to grow from US$ 2810.6 million in 2022 to US$ 19360 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19360 from 2023 to 2029.





Edge Server Market Segmentation: -



Segment by Type

Blade

Rack

HCI

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Edge Server Market: -

Dell

HPE

Lenovo

Cisco

Nokia

Huawei

Gigabyte Technology

Fujitsu

ADLINK

Atos

Advantech

Sugon

Inspur

OnLogic

Trusme

The global well-known brands in Edge Server include HPE(12.60%), Lenovo(8.22%), Dell(7.56%), Cisco(5.67%), Gigabyte Technology(4.73%), Nokia(4.39%), OnLogic(4.25%), Huawei(3.99%), Fujitsu(4.06%), ADLINK(3.77%), IBM(3.78%), Inspur(3.38%), Advantech(2.80%), Atos(2.57%), Sugon(2.49%), Trusme(1.75%), Others(23.99%).



Detailed TOC of Global Edge Server Market Growth 2023-2029

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge Server Annual Sales 2018-2029

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Edge Server by Geographic Region, 2018, 2022 & 2029

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Edge Server by Country/Region, 2018, 2022 & 2029

2.2 Edge Server Segment by Type

2.2.1 Blade

2.2.2 Rack

2.2.3 HCI

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Edge Server Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.3 Global Edge Server Sale Price by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Edge Server Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Servers

2.4.2 Commercial Servers

2.5 Edge Server Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge Server Sale Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Edge Server Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.3 Global Edge Server Sale Price by Application (2018-2023)

3 Global Edge Server by Company

3.1 Global Edge Server Breakdown Data by Company

3.1.1 Global Edge Server Annual Sales by Company (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Edge Server Annual Revenue by Company (2018-2023)

3.2.1 Global Edge Server Revenue by Company (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Edge Server Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Edge Server Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Edge Server Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Edge Server Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2018-2023)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

To Be Continued…

