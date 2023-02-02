Flooring and Carpet Market 2023 : A Comprehensive Market Research Report with Forecast Analysis (2023-2028) Say's Industry Research Biz

Pune, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flooring and Carpet Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Flooring and Carpet market during 2023-2028.

Flooring and Carpet market analysis sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global Flooring and Carpet Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Carpets

Tufting

Woven

Rugs

Artificial Grass

Carpet Tiles

Vinyl Flooring

Laminate Parquet Flooring

Applications: -

Residential

Commercial offices

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare and Hospitals

Education Institutes

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Mac Carpet

Beaulieu

Tarkett

Balta

Al Sorayai

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Interface

Al Abdullatif

Key Benefits of Flooring and Carpet Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Flooring and Carpet Market

TOC of Flooring and Carpet Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.2.2 Carpets

1.2.3 Tufting

1.2.4 Woven

1.2.5 Rugs

1.2.6 Artificial Grass

1.2.7 Carpet Tiles

1.2.8 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.9 Laminate Parquet Flooring

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Share by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial offices

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Healthcare and Hospitals

1.3.7 Education Institutes

1.3.8 Automotive

1.3.9 Industrial

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Size (2017-2028)

2.1.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales by Regions (2017-2022)

2.2.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Regions (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.3.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Global Top Flooring and Carpet Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Flooring and Carpet Market Dynamics

2.5.1 Flooring and Carpet Market Trends

2.5.2 Flooring and Carpet Market Drivers

2.5.3 Flooring and Carpet Market Challenges

2.5.4 Flooring and Carpet Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Flooring and Carpet Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flooring and Carpet Sales in 2021

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers of Flooring and Carpet by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Top Flooring and Carpet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.4 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flooring and Carpet as of 2021)

3.4 Global Flooring and Carpet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flooring and Carpet Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flooring and Carpet Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flooring and Carpet Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

...........Continued

