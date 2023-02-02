USB-C Connector Market Worth US$ 10770 Million by 2029 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USB-C Connector Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global USB-C Connector Market during the forecast period.

USB-C Connector support a variety of protocols such as USB2.0/3.0/3.1 and meet Superspeed communication 10Gb/s, 5A and 20V power supply. USB-C connectors are expected to be widely used as a next-generation interface. They provide ultra-high data transfer speeds and power. The USB -C connector allows a reversible mating interface, allowing the plug to fit easily and reliably in any direction.

The global USB-C Connector market size is projected to grow from US$ 2168.8 million in 2022 to US$ 10770 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10770 from 2023 to 2029.

USB-C Connector Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Type C Male Connector

Type C Female Connector

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Tablets and Laptops

Other Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

China is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by Japan and Taiwan, both have a share about 10% percent. In terms of product, Type C Male Connector is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Mobile Phone, followed by Other Consumer Electronics & Automobile.



Key Players in the USB-C Connector Market: -

FIT

Luxshare

TE Connectivity

JAE

Foxlink

Amphenol

Molex

Shenzhen Evenwin Precision

Hirose

Shenzhen Deren Electronic

ACON

Wurth Elektronik

Kycon

Yihua Connector

Global USB-C Connector key players include FIT, Luxshare, TE Connectivity, JAE, Foxlink, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%.



