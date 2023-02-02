Disclosure of Large Shareholding

Oslo, 2 February 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported that it has passed the five percent threshold for disclosure of large shareholdings following own share purchases as part of the Company’s ongoing share buyback program. Further information regarding the program appears in the Company’s stock exchange notification of 8 December 2022 and subsequent weekly notifications providing details of transactions under the program.



As of 2 February 2023, the Company holds a total of 52,719,531 own shares, corresponding to 5.00 percent of its share capital.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §§ 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.











