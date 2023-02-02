Global Beer Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Asahi Group Holdings, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company and Carlsberg Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.0% during 2023-2030. This report on global beer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global beer market by segmenting the market based on product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavour, distributional channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in beer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rise in Number of Social Drinkers

Adoption of Western Culture

Surge in Female Drinkers

Market Challenges

Health Issues

Marketing Limitation

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Beer Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Beer Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Beer Market by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Standard Lager

5.3. Premium Lager

5.4. Specialty Beer

5.5. Others



6. Global Beer Market by Packaging

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass

6.3. PET Bottle

6.4. Metal Can

6.5. Others



7. Global Beer Market by Production

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Macro-Brewery

7.3. Micro-Brewery

7.4. Others



8. Global Beer Market by Alcohol Content

8.1. Introduction

8.2. High

8.3. Low

8.4. Alcohol-Free



9. Global Beer Market by Flavour

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Flavoured

9.3. Unflavoured



10. Global Beer Market by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.3. On-Trades

10.4. Specialty Stores

10.5. Convenience Stores

10.6. Others



11. Global Beer Market by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 United Kingdom

11.2.3 France

11.2.4 Italy

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Russia

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Rest of the Europe

11.3 North America

11.3.1 United States

11.3.2 Canada

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Mexico

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 Turkey

11.6.3 Iran

11.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces



14. Market Value Chain Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Company Profiles

15.2.1 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

15.2.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev

15.2.3 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

15.2.4 Carlsberg Group

15.2.5 Diageo plc

15.2.6 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

15.2.7 Heineken N.V.

15.2.8 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

15.2.9 Groupo Modelo

15.2.10 United Breweries Group

15.2.11 Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh

15.2.12 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.2.13 Molson Coors Brewing Company

15.2.14 Tetra Laval.INCOTELOGY GmbH



