Global Beer Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Asahi Group Holdings, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company and Carlsberg Among Others

The "Beer Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.0% during 2023-2030. This report on global beer market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global beer market by segmenting the market based on product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavour, distributional channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in beer market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rise in Number of Social Drinkers
- Adoption of Western Culture
- Surge in Female Drinkers
Market Challenges
- Health Issues
- Marketing Limitation
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Beer Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Beer Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Beer Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Standard Lager
5.3. Premium Lager
5.4. Specialty Beer
5.5. Others
6. Global Beer Market by Packaging
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass
6.3. PET Bottle
6.4. Metal Can
6.5. Others
7. Global Beer Market by Production
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Macro-Brewery
7.3. Micro-Brewery
7.4. Others
8. Global Beer Market by Alcohol Content
8.1. Introduction
8.2. High
8.3. Low
8.4. Alcohol-Free
9. Global Beer Market by Flavour
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Flavoured
9.3. Unflavoured
10. Global Beer Market by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.3. On-Trades
10.4. Specialty Stores
10.5. Convenience Stores
10.6. Others
11. Global Beer Market by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 United Kingdom
11.2.3 France
11.2.4 Italy
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Russia
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.8 Rest of the Europe
11.3 North America
11.3.1 United States
11.3.2 Canada
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Mexico
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Argentina
11.5.4 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 Turkey
11.6.3 Iran
11.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces
14. Market Value Chain Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.2 Company Profiles
15.2.1 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
15.2.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev
15.2.3 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited
15.2.4 Carlsberg Group
15.2.5 Diageo plc
15.2.6 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.
15.2.7 Heineken N.V.
15.2.8 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
15.2.9 Groupo Modelo
15.2.10 United Breweries Group
15.2.11 Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh
15.2.12 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.2.13 Molson Coors Brewing Company
15.2.14 Tetra Laval.INCOTELOGY GmbH
