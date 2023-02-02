LoRa Alliance’s® 2022 Annual Report Confirms Significant Expansion of LoRaWAN’s® LPWAN Market Leadership with the Most End-to-End IoT Solutions Globally

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today issued its 2022 End-of-Year Report. The report highlights LoRa Alliance achievements as well as LoRaWAN adoption, technology and certification advancements over the past year.



Advancements across several key market factors drove LoRaWAN’s tremendous growth in 2022:

“We saw a major shift in 2022, with LoRaWAN being recognized as an essential technology,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “We’ve moved from needing to educate about ‘what’ LoRaWAN is to focusing on ‘how’ to deploy LoRaWAN. As end users move from exploratory stages and proofs-of-concept into massive adoption of LoRaWAN, integrators and solutions providers across a variety of industries are intensifying their sales efforts, which is growing LoRaWAN deployments exponentially. Our members are innovative, determined and passionate about changing the world for the better, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The LoRa Alliance experienced a tremendous increase in member-driven initiatives, with cross-company collaboration driving more projects than ever before. There was also significant growth in webinars and educational programs in the past year, which also reflects the shifting market awareness and interest in LoRaWAN. Additionally, 2022 was another strong year for advancing the LoRaWAN standard from a technological perspective. The LoRa Alliance focuses on continually making LoRaWAN easier to develop and deploy and strengthening its certification program. Key achievements over the past year include:

“Together with our incredible ecosystem, we will continue to improve the world in ways no one ever imagined possible. I invite everyone interested in developing LoRaWAN solutions to join us at LoRaWAN Live this coming March in Orlando to explore our ecosystem and network with industry leaders,” said Moore.

The LoRa Alliance will host the next LoRaWAN Live event on March 15 and 16, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA. Open to the public, the program will focus on smart cities, smart utilities and smart building, with diverse sessions ranging from educational training to deployment use cases. The program also provides significant opportunities for business development and collaboration. Attending LoRaWAN Live provides access to the latest LoRaWAN news as well as the opportunity to network with industry leaders and potential business partners, find the right tools, and develop the know-how to bring your own solutions to market. Learn more and register here.

Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. Please contact events@lora-alliance.org for details.

Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN Live Orlando at no cost. Contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are licensed marks.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c7c355c-0915-4b13-af6c-485d836ba513