2 February 2023

Company Announcement number 9/2023



Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G as of 1 April 2023.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.







The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



