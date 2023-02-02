Global mHealth and Home Monitoring Market Report 2023-2027 with Strategies of 139 Key Players from the mHealth Ecosystem

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth and Home Monitoring - 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
mHealth and Home Monitoring Report is the foremost source of information about the adoption of wireless solutions for health monitoring. Whether you are a medical equipment vendor, telecom operator, healthcare provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.
How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in wireless healthcare monitoring? The number of connected home medical monitoring devices on the global market was 56.8 million at the end of 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.2 percent in the next six years to reach 126.1 million in 2027. Learn more about how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices in this 260-page in-depth report now in its eleventh edition.
The number of remotely monitored patients reached 56.8 million in 2021 as the market acceptance continues to grow in several key verticals. This number includes all patients enrolled in mHealth care programs in which connected medical devices are used as a part of the care regimen. Connected medical devices used for various forms of personal health tracking are not included in this figure. The analyst estimates that the number of remotely monitored patients will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2 percent to reach 126.1 million by 2027.
The three main applications are monitoring of patients with sleep therapy devices, glucose level monitoring of patients with diabetes and monitoring of patients with implantable cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. The number of remotely monitored sleep therapy patients amounted to 27.5 million in 2021, driven by ResMed and Philips which together dominate the sleep therapy market. Glucose level monitoring has grown significantly in the last years and is now the second largest segment with 9.1 million connections at the end of the year.
The growth is driven by the increased adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems from providers such as Abbott and Dexcom. The CRM market is led by companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott which started to include connectivity in CRM solutions more than a decade ago. Other device categories include ECG, telehealth, medication compliance, blood pressure monitors and others.
The demand for home monitoring solutions has grown greatly in the last few years. Healthcare systems around the world have undergone a transformation to adapt to value-based care - a care model that requires care solutions to be both cost-efficient and of high quality. Healthcare industry players have responded to this by developing data-driven solutions, such as self-engagement apps that rely on behavioural analytics to coach patients on how to manage their conditions.
"mHealth and home monitoring can help ease the burden of an already strained healthcare sector, as it eases the access to patient data and both increases the efficiency and improves the quality of care," says Samuel Andersson, IoT Analyst. As regulations and reimbursement rates have been changed in favour of remote patient monitoring solutions, the growth is expected to continue.
Several European countries have started to follow the US and have either already introduced or plan to introduce reimbursement for remote patient monitoring in the near future. "This trend has been going on for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the development, as it forced providers to adopt to remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions. This helped overcome the institutional hesitancy and conservatism that previously were a major barrier for the adoption of these solutions", concludes Mr Andersson.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$56.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$126.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
The Challenge of Chronic Diseases
Introduction
- The ageing population
- Lifestyle-related diseases
Common chronic diseases
- Cardiac arrhythmia
- Ischemic diseases
- Hypertension
- Sleep apnoea
- Chronic respiratory diseases
- Diabetes
- Hyperlipidaemia
Healthcare providers and reimbursement systems
- Healthcare in Asia-Pacific
- Healthcare in Europe
- Healthcare in North America
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory environment in Europe
- Regulatory environment in the US
- Regulatory environment in other major markets
- International standardisation
Market Analysis and Forecasts
Market forecasts
- Cardiac rhythm management
- Sleep therapy
- Telehealth and multiparameter monitoring
- ECG monitoring
- Glucose level monitoring
- Medication compliance monitoring
- Other medical devices
Revenue forecasts
- Medical monitoring devices
- mHealth connectivity solutions
- Care delivery platforms
- mHealth care programs
Market drivers and barriers
- An ageing population is raising medical costs
- Increase of non-communicable disease prevalence
- The generational technology barrier is disappearing
- Healthcare staff shortages calls for more efficient healthcare
- Alignment of financial incentives
- Transformation to value-based care
- Increased focus on disease prevention
- Substitutes for medical monitoring
- A slowly changing industry
- Cybersecurity risks with more digital solutions
- Increased need for interoperability as the number of solutions grows
Industry trends and analysis
- Consumerisation of medical-grade mHealth devices and apps
- From frequent readings to AI-driven patient engagement
- Major pharmaceutical companies prepare large-scale rollouts
- BYOD is becoming a popular and viable option
- The global adoption of telehealth is ramping up
- Integrations are becoming crucial in the health data ecosystem
- Compliance monitoring is a major driver behind home monitoring
- COVID-19 became a catalyst that took mHealth into the next growth phase
- AI and machine learning assist clinicians in diagnosing and treating patients
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en2ftm-and-home?w=12
