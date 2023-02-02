With 19.1% CAGR, Orthodontics Market Size to Surpass USD 26.35 billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market size was gauged at USD 6.73 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.77 billion in 2022 to USD 26.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

Orthodontics involves the correction and prevention of misaligned teeth and incorrect jaw positioning. Aesthetics and function are the leading reasons to seek orthodontic treatment. The growing prevalence of dental disorders such as malocclusion, crooked teeth, cross-bite, and bite problems coupled with rising awareness regarding the importance of dental care will aid market expansion in the coming years.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Orthodontics Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development :

March 2022- Dentsply Sirona partnered with Dental Medical Ireland (DMI), an Irish distributor, to boost the sales of SureSmile clear aligners.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 26.35 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.73 billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 215





Key Takeaways from the Orthodontics Market:

The increasing adoption of digital tools such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for treatment is one of the trends emerging in the market.

The rising prevalence of dental malocclusions worldwide is one of the primary reasons for market expansion.

The North America market generated a revenue of USD 3.19 billion in 2021

Align Technology, Inc. accounted for significant global orthodontics market share.

DRIVING FACTOR :

Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technologies to Aid Market Expansion

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies will facilitate the global orthodontics market growth in the upcoming years. Artificial intelligence has undergone substantial developments recently and its application will result in increased efficiency in the domain. The application of artificial intelligence in 3D printing will propel the market even further. The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in manufacturing and customizing clear aligners has been enabling healthcare professionals to practice greater efficiency in treatment planning and outcomes.

On the other hand, high costs and side effects associated with treatment such as severe pain, allergic reactions, or soft tissue injuries will pose as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.





Segments:

Supplies Segment to Dominate Backed by Growing Demand for Clear Aligners

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into instruments and supplies. Among these, the supplies segment accounted for the significant market share in 2021, owing to surging demand for clear aligners and launch of advanced clear aligners by leading companies.

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Segment to Lead Stoked by Rising Number of Dental Clinics

As per end-user, the market is split into dentist & orthodontist owned practices and others. Among these, the dentist & orthodontist owned practices segment captured the largest market share in 2021 due to rising number of patients, a growing number of dental clinics worldwide, and surge in product demand.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS :

North America to Hold Dominant Share Owing to Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders

North America dominated the global market in 2021 reaching a valuation of USD 3.19 billion due to rise in the number of adults opting for braces, clear aligners, and other treatments. Growing prevalence of dental disorders and increasing awareness regarding importance of dental care are the factors contributing to market proliferation in this region.

Europe held the second largest share in the global market in 2021 and will record moderate growth in the upcoming years due to increasing focus on dental treatment, better healthcare facilities, and availability of efficient and technologically advanced products.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years while recording the highest CAGR among all regional markets. The rising number of dental clinics & multispecialty hospitals and growing availability of product supplies in economies such as Australia, China, and India will contribute to market growth in this region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Leading Players Focusing on Enhancing Product Offerings to Hold Major Market Share

Industry leaders such as Ormco Corporation, Align Technology Inc., and Institut Straumann AG are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by participating in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, or research & development activities. For example, in June 2021, Align Technology Inc. unveiled the iTero workflow 2.0 software with advanced features such as enhanced visualization, improved patient communication tools, and faster scanning abilities.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Orthodontics Market:

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (U.S.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.)

Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

TP Orthodontics, Inc. (U.S.)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Malocclusion (in billions) – by Key Countries (2021) Estimated Number of Orthodontists – Key Countries (2020) Pricing Analysis Technological Developments Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removables Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removables Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removables Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued……………….





