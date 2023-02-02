Asia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: Telecommunications, Mobile, Internet, Broadband, Infrastructure and Regulation Trends and Developments

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Asia's fixed broadband market underpinned by the success of China's fibre rollout
The state of the fixed broadband market in Asia is overwhelmingly a reflection of the extent to which individual countries have enabled, encouraged, or (in some cases) mandated the rollout of fibre infrastructure to support a policy of providing universal coverage.
Depending on the level of urbanisation and the geographical challenges that different countries face with deploying physical infrastructure, some areas have been far more successful than others.
China, Hong Kong, and South Korea stand out as examples of how a combination of effective government policy and a willingness on the part of the telcos to invest in fixed network capabilities can lead to strong adoption rates - albeit at a fraction of what has been achieved with mobile broadband.
China boasts the largest number of (total) broadband connections in the world, and its large market means that nearly three quarters of all the fixed broadband connections in Asia are now found in that country alone!
At the other end of the spectrum are many of the countries in the Central Asia region, many of whom inherited under-developed networks and services from the former Soviet Union.
With state-controlled, monopoly fixed network operators still the norm than the exception, fixed broadband is likely to forever remain a poor cousin to its mobile counterpart in that part of the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Regional overview
2. Asia Telecoms Maturity Index
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
3. Afghanistan
- Broadband statistics
- Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
- WiMAX
4. Armenia
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Fixed broadband service providers
5. Australia
- Broadband statistics
- National Broadband Network (NBN)
- Fibre networks
- G.fast and XG.fast
- HFC (Cable) networks
- DSL
- Wi-Fi
- Fixed broadband service providers
6. Azerbaijan
- Broadband statistics
7. Bangladesh
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
8. Bhutan
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
9. Brunei Darussalam
- Broadband statistics
- Brunei International Gateway (BIG)
- High Speed Broadband (HSBB)
- Wi-Fi
10. Cambodia
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband technologies
11. China
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fixed wireless
12. Georgia
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
13. Hong Kong
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
14. India
- Broadband statistics
- National Broadband Plan
- Fixed broadband ISPs
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
15. Indonesia
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
16. Japan
- Market overview and analysis
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband technologies
- Fixed broadband providers
17. Kazakhstan
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Building (FttB) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
18. Kyrgyzstan
- Broadband statistics
- ISP market
19. Laos
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
20. Macau
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
21. Malaysia
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
22. Maldives
- Broadband statistics
- Other fixed wireless broadband technologies
23. Mongolia
- Introduction
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
24. Myanmar
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed Broadband Service Providers
- Fixed Wireless Broadband Service Providers
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
25. Nepal
- Overview
- ISP market
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
26. New Zealand
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
27. North Korea
28. Pakistan
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fixed broadband technologies
29. Philippines
- Overview
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fixed broadband technologies
30. Singapore
- Market overview
- Fixed broadband service providers
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
31. South Korea
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Fixed broadband operators
32. Sri Lanka
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- National Broadband Network
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
33. Taiwan
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
34. Tajikistan
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
35. Thailand
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Broadband service providers
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
36. Timor Leste
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre networks
- Wi-Fi
37. Turkmenistan
- Broadband statistics
38. Uzbekistan
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- ISPs/fixed broadband operators
- Other fixed broadband services
39. Vietnam
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
- Wi-Fi
