Asia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: Telecommunications, Mobile, Internet, Broadband, Infrastructure and Regulation Trends and Developments

Asia's fixed broadband market underpinned by the success of China's fibre rollout

The state of the fixed broadband market in Asia is overwhelmingly a reflection of the extent to which individual countries have enabled, encouraged, or (in some cases) mandated the rollout of fibre infrastructure to support a policy of providing universal coverage.

Depending on the level of urbanisation and the geographical challenges that different countries face with deploying physical infrastructure, some areas have been far more successful than others.

China, Hong Kong, and South Korea stand out as examples of how a combination of effective government policy and a willingness on the part of the telcos to invest in fixed network capabilities can lead to strong adoption rates - albeit at a fraction of what has been achieved with mobile broadband.

China boasts the largest number of (total) broadband connections in the world, and its large market means that nearly three quarters of all the fixed broadband connections in Asia are now found in that country alone!

At the other end of the spectrum are many of the countries in the Central Asia region, many of whom inherited under-developed networks and services from the former Soviet Union.

With state-controlled, monopoly fixed network operators still the norm than the exception, fixed broadband is likely to forever remain a poor cousin to its mobile counterpart in that part of the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Regional overview

2. Asia Telecoms Maturity Index

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3. Afghanistan

Broadband statistics

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

WiMAX

4. Armenia

Overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Fixed broadband service providers

5. Australia

Broadband statistics

National Broadband Network (NBN)

Fibre networks

G.fast and XG.fast

HFC (Cable) networks

DSL

Wi-Fi

Fixed broadband service providers

6. Azerbaijan

Broadband statistics

7. Bangladesh

Overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Fixed-line broadband technologies

8. Bhutan

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

9. Brunei Darussalam

Broadband statistics

Brunei International Gateway (BIG)

High Speed Broadband (HSBB)

Wi-Fi

10. Cambodia

Overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband technologies

11. China

Broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fixed wireless

12. Georgia

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

13. Hong Kong

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

14. India

Broadband statistics

National Broadband Plan

Fixed broadband ISPs

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

15. Indonesia

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Fixed-line broadband technologies

16. Japan

Market overview and analysis

Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed broadband technologies

Fixed broadband providers

17. Kazakhstan

Overview

Broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Building (FttB) networks

Other fixed broadband services

18. Kyrgyzstan

Broadband statistics

ISP market

19. Laos

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

20. Macau

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

21. Malaysia

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

22. Maldives

Broadband statistics

Other fixed wireless broadband technologies

23. Mongolia

Introduction

Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

24. Myanmar

Broadband statistics

Fixed Broadband Service Providers

Fixed Wireless Broadband Service Providers

Fixed-line broadband technologies

25. Nepal

Overview

ISP market

Broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

26. New Zealand

Overview

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

27. North Korea

28. Pakistan

Broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Fixed broadband technologies

29. Philippines

Overview

Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed broadband service providers

Fixed broadband technologies

30. Singapore

Market overview

Fixed broadband service providers

Fixed-line broadband technologies

31. South Korea

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Fixed broadband operators

32. Sri Lanka

Overview

Broadband statistics

National Broadband Network

Fixed-line broadband technologies

33. Taiwan

Broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

34. Tajikistan

Overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

35. Thailand

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Broadband service providers

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

36. Timor Leste

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Fibre networks

Wi-Fi

37. Turkmenistan

Broadband statistics

38. Uzbekistan

Overview

Broadband statistics

ISPs/fixed broadband operators

Other fixed broadband services

39. Vietnam

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Wi-Fi

