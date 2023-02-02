With 6% CAGR, Cinema Camera Market Size to Surpass USD 454.2 Million by 2030

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cinema camera market size stood at USD 289.4 million in 2022. The market is slated to expand from USD 302.9 million in 2023 to USD 454.2 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to a range of features such as interchangeable lenses, 4K and 8K resolution, large sensors, and others. Fortune Business Insights™ provide this information in its research report, titled “Cinema Camera Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development:

September 2022 – Sony Electronics Corporation rolled out FR7, an e-mount interchangeable lens camera with full-frame image sensors. The cinematic features of the product opened doors to creative possibilities in live production and filmmaking.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6% 2030 Value Projection USD 454.2 Million Base Year 2022 Cinema Camera Market Size in 2022 USD 286.4 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 134 Segments covered Sensor Type, Lens Type, Video Resolution and Geography





Key Takeaways

Cinema camera market size in North America was USD 97.9 million in 2022

Major driving factors include rising coverage of OTT platforms, production houses, action film shoots and more

By Sensor Type, CMOS sensor segment holds the maximum market share

Global demand is driven by rising technological advancements in automation and robotics

The increasing adoption of cameras in OTT platforms will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2030





Browse Complete Report Details:

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Owing to Growing Number of OTT Platforms and Production Houses

One of the significant factors propelling the cinema camera market growth is the rising deployment of OTT platforms for movie releases. This was observed due to the shutdown of movie theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the market expansion could be hindered on account of premium mobile cameras and the escalated use of compact DSLR.

Segments:

CMOS Segment to Emerge Prominent Owing to Rising Emphasis on Integration

On the basis of sensor type, the market is fragmented into CMOS, super 35mm, full frame, CCD (Charge-Coupled Device), and dual pixel. Of these, the CMOS segment is poised to register substantial demand throughout the forecast period. The surge can be credited to the deployment of less power on account of less digital circuitry and low cost of manufacturing.

PL Mount Lenses Segment to Record Appreciable Growth Due to Increasing Adoption in Big Cameras

Based on lens type, the market is segmented into EF mount and PL mount lenses. The PL mount lens segment is set to record commendable expansion over the projected period. The rise is being driven by the deployment of bigger lenses in high definition equipment. The mount system efficiently holds heavier lenses without the issue of falling apart.

4K/8K Resolution Segment to Register Considerable Expansion on Account of Better Productivity

On the basis of video resolution, the market for cinema camera is subdivided into full-HD resolution and 4K/8K resolutions. The 4K/8K segment is touted to register lucrative expansion throughout the analysis period. The escalation can be attributed to increasing advancements in technology and growing product usage for making games, movies, or television shows.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights:

North America to Be the Leading Region Due to Shift Toward OTT Platforms

The North America cinema camera market share is poised to record appreciable growth throughout the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the shifting inclination of the film industry toward OTT platforms.

The South America market is slated to register considerable expansion over the estimated period. The surge is being driven by the rising adoption of technical solutions across various regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Market Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Increase Product Penetration

Leading cinema camera companies are centered on the adoption and implementation of strategic initiatives for the consolidation of their market position. Some of the steps include mergers, acquisitions, and development of new products. Additional initiatives comprise an increase in research activities and growing participation in trade fairs.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ARRI AG (Germany)

RED Digital Cinema, LLC (U.S.)

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Blackmagic Design (Australia)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.)

Silicon Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)





FAQs

How big is the cinema camera market?

Cinema camera market size was USD 289.4 million in 2022.

How fast is the cinema camera market growing?

The cinema camera market will exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





