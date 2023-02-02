Coherent Introduces Fully Automated Laser Processing System for Implantable Medical Devices

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in laser processing systems, today announced the introduction of its AP 530 S, a fully automated laser system for texturing and marking implantable medical devices.



Advances in materials and technologies for implanted medical devices, combined with the aging of the global population, are driving the urgency for medical device manufacturers to adopt manufacturing processes that can scale with the growing demand for their products while maintaining a high standard of quality. Coherent’s AP 530 S is a freeform texturing and marking system for implantable medical devices that operates unattended between loading and unloading of large batches of parts. The laser-based process is contactless, which eliminates any risk of contamination and ensures a very high level of quality and uniformity required for medical devices.

“The six-axis robotic handling capability of the AP 530 S is a key enabling feature, not only for high-volume semiautonomous manufacturing today but also for the Industry 4.0 factories of tomorrow,” said Dr. Alexander Roth, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Systems Business Unit. “The degree of versatility and control that can be achieved with a laser-based process far outperforms alternatives such as sandblasting. With our new laser system, the exact texture or mark can be dialed in and applied to a wide range of medical device sizes, from bone screws to orthopedic implants.”

The AP 530 S can be configured with a femtosecond laser for texturing, a picosecond laser for permanent black marking, or a nanosecond laser for general marking or engraving. Its advanced 3D vision system automatically inventories an entire batch of parts to be processed. It can determine the precise shape and size of each individual part. The system’s user-friendly software simplifies integration into any production environment and automatically logs the process data.

Coherent will showcase its differentiated laser systems and materials processing tools at MD&M West in Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9.

