Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

| Source: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Tarrytown, New York, UNITED STATES

  • Revenue of $275.5 Million in Q3 fiscal 2023 increased 0.4% versus Prior Year and 1.8% excluding Currency
  • Diluted EPS of $1.04 for Q3 fiscal 2023 increased 5.1% versus Prior Year
  • Reduced leverage ratio to 3.5x in Q3, enabled by strong profitability and cash flow

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“In Q3 our business continued to generate solid revenue and earnings growth in a dynamic consumer and retail environment driven by our diversified portfolio of brands and proven business model.   Our continued strong sales and profit growth drives our cash flow that continued to reduce our leverage ratio during the quarter and has us well positioned as we finish our fiscal year,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of $275.5 million increased 0.4% from $274.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 1.8% excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue growth for the quarter was led by strong performance in our International OTC segment and strong Cough & Cold category sales versus the prior year comparable period.

Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $52.0 million, compared to the prior year third quarter’s net income of $50.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.99 in the prior year comparable period.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $841.9 million, an increase of 2.7%, compared to revenues of $819.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Revenues increased 2.0% excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $12.6 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in Q1 fiscal 2023. The revenue growth for the first nine months was driven by strong International OTC segment performance and improved demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had been impacted by the COVID-19 virus in the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.

Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 totaled $158.2 million versus the prior year comparable period net income and adjusted net income of $153.3 million and $160.0 million, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $3.14 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share of $3.02 and $3.15 in the prior year comparable period, respectively.

Adjustments to net income in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 included integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs associated with the Akorn acquisition, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt and the related income tax effects of the adjustments.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter fiscal 2023 was $54.9 million, compared to $66.3 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $53.1 million, a decrease compared to $64.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $170.7 million, compared to $196.8 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $165.5 million compared to $193.8 million in the prior year comparable period. The change in free cash flow for the nine months is largely due to an increase in working capital as the Company has focused on increasing inventory to improve service levels.

The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 3.5x.

Segment Review
North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $236.9 million for the third quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $240.9 million. The revenue performance for the quarter was driven by strong performance across many of our key brands, particularly in the Cough & Cold and Gastrointestinal categories but was offset by lower Women’s Health and Eye & Ear Care category sales compared to the prior year comparable period.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $731.5 million compared to $735.0 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was driven by increased demand for certain brands, categories and channels that had previously been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, most notably Cough & Cold and motion sickness products and an approximate $12.4 million contribution from the acquisition of Akorn in the first quarter fiscal 2023, but more than offset by lower Women’s Health category sales.

International OTC Healthcare: Record segment fiscal third quarter 2023 revenues of $38.6 million increased 15.0% from $33.6 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue increase versus the prior year third quarter was driven by increased consumer demand across the segment’s key brands, partially offset by a $2.8 million currency headwind.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $110.4 million, an increase of 30.0% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $84.9 million. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by large increases in the segment’s Australia business led by the Hydralyte brand, partially offset by a foreign currency headwind of $5.3 million.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter marked another period of successful execution against our long-term three-pillar strategy, with solid top-line revenue organic growth of approximately 2% and mid-single-digit earnings growth. The strong sales performance was driven by strength in our international segment and the Cough & Cold category and resulted in cash flow generation that enabled us to continue investing in our business while reducing our leverage to the lowest level in over 10 years. These investments included increasing our inventory levels during the quarter in order to improve service levels to our customers and positions us for continued growth in fiscal 2024.”

“With one quarter to go in fiscal year 2023 we anticipate sales between $1,120 and $1,122 equating to over 3% growth on top of our record fiscal 2022 results. Looking ahead, our proven business strategy, portfolio positioning, and improvements in our service levels have us well positioned for further revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth in fiscal 2024,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

 Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook
Revenue$1,120 to 1,122 million
Organic Revenue GrowthApproximately 3%
Diluted E.P.S.Approximately $4.18
Free Cash FlowApproximately $220 million


Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay
The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter results today, February 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start.   The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance.   Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," “looking ahead,” "projection," “plan,” “positioned,” "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "believe”, "consistent," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.   The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the impact of changes in the Company’s inventory on customer service levels, the Company’s ability to grow. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.   Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19 and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)  2022  2021  2022   2021 
Total Revenues $275,524 $274,470 $841,856  $819,876 
         
Cost of Sales        
Cost of sales excluding depreciation  123,251  117,604  364,631   342,661 
Cost of sales depreciation  1,871  1,806  5,695   5,431 
Cost of sales  125,122  119,410  370,326   348,092 
Gross profit  150,402  155,060  471,530   471,784 
         
Operating Expenses        
Advertising and marketing  30,423  40,239  114,193   120,408 
General and administrative  26,536  25,983  79,688   80,706 
Depreciation and amortization  6,259  6,244  19,067   18,176 
Total operating expenses  63,218  72,466  212,948   219,290 
Operating income  87,184  82,594  258,582   252,494 
         
Other expense        
Interest expense, net  17,917  16,924  50,188   48,314 
Loss on extinguishment of debt         2,122 
Other expense, net  1,150  177  2,787   565 
Total other expense, net  19,067  17,101  52,975   51,001 
Income before income taxes  68,117  65,493  205,607   201,493 
Provision for income taxes  16,166  15,278  47,361   48,198 
Net income $51,951 $50,215 $158,246  $153,295 
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic $1.05 $1.00 $3.17  $3.05 
Diluted $1.04 $0.99 $3.14  $3.02 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  49,693  50,303  49,919   50,225 
Diluted  50,186  50,935  50,392   50,799 
         
Comprehensive income, net of tax:        
Currency translation adjustments  6,970  652  (9,667)  (5,037)
Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps    561     1,631 
Net loss on termination of pension plan      (790)   
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  6,970  1,213  (10,457)  (3,406)
Comprehensive income $58,921 $51,428 $147,789  $149,889 



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)December 31,
2022		 March 31,
2022
    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$86,358  $27,185 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,370 and $19,720, respectively 157,081   139,330 
Inventories 158,522   120,342 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,886   6,410 
Total current assets 408,847   293,267 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 69,569   71,300 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,410   20,372 
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 4,864   6,858 
Goodwill 576,602   578,976 
Intangible assets, net 2,670,328   2,696,635 
Other long-term assets 3,154   3,273 
Total Assets$3,749,774  $3,670,681 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable 64,254   55,760 
Accrued interest payable 15,267   4,437 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,858   6,360 
Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,814   2,752 
Other accrued liabilities 70,983   74,113 
Total current liabilities 160,176   143,422 
    
Long-term debt, net 1,424,095   1,476,658 
Deferred income tax liabilities 455,826   444,917 
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,559   16,088 
Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,383   4,501 
Other long-term liabilities 8,872   7,484 
Total Liabilities 2,062,911   2,093,070 
    
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,686,863   1,577,611 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$3,749,774  $3,670,681 



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021 
Operating Activities   
Net income$158,246  $153,295 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 24,762   23,607 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 171   79 
Deferred income taxes 14,021   11,296 
Amortization of debt origination costs 2,613   2,811 
Stock-based compensation costs 9,756   7,331 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    2,122 
Non-cash operating lease cost 4,697   5,034 
Other 447    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition:   
Accounts receivable (17,078)  (21,848)
Inventories (38,587)  14,650 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (596)  (5,622)
Accounts payable 8,892   (6,079)
Accrued liabilities 8,345   15,053 
Operating lease liabilities (4,941)  (4,807)
Other (19)  (126)
Net cash provided by operating activities 170,729   196,796 
    
Investing Activities   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,226)  (6,481)
Acquisition of Akorn    (246,914)
Other    177 
Net cash used in investing activities (5,226)  (253,218)
    
Financing Activities   
Term loan repayments (55,000)  (545,000)
Proceeds from refinancing of Term Loan    597,000 
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 20,000   85,000 
Repayments under revolving credit agreement (20,000)  (85,000)
Payments of debt costs    (6,111)
Payments of finance leases (2,058)  (2,145)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,173   5,718 
Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,466)  (2,916)
Repurchase of common stock (50,000)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (105,351)  46,546 
    
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (979)  (1,408)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 59,173   (11,284)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 27,185   32,302 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period$86,358  $21,018 
Interest paid$36,716  $36,279 
Income taxes paid$27,632  $42,977 



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Business Segments
(Unaudited)

      
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands)North American
OTC Healthcare		 International
OTC Healthcare		 Consolidated
Total segment revenues*$236,884  $38,640  $275,524 
Cost of sales 110,554   14,568   125,122 
Gross profit 126,330   24,072   150,402 
Advertising and marketing 24,831   5,592   30,423 
Contribution margin$101,499  $18,480  $119,979 
Other operating expenses     32,795 
Operating income    $87,184 

*Intersegment revenues of $1.1 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands)North American
OTC Healthcare		 International
OTC Healthcare		 Consolidated
Total segment revenues*$731,456  $110,400  $841,856 
Cost of sales 327,008   43,318   370,326 
Gross profit 404,448   67,082   471,530 
Advertising and marketing 99,559   14,634   114,193 
Contribution margin$304,889  $52,448  $357,337 
Other operating expenses     98,755 
Operating income    $258,582 

*Intersegment revenues of $2.8 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands)North American
OTC Healthcare		 International
OTC Healthcare		 Consolidated
Total segment revenues* 240,857   33,613   274,470 
Cost of sales 106,790   12,620   119,410 
Gross profit 134,067   20,993   155,060 
Advertising and marketing 34,907   5,332   40,239 
Contribution margin$99,160  $15,661  $114,821 
Other operating expenses     32,227 
Operating income     82,594 

* Intersegment revenues of $0.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
(In thousands)North American
OTC Healthcare		 International
OTC Healthcare		 Consolidated
Total segment revenues*$734,978  $84,898  $819,876 
Cost of sales 314,817   33,275   348,092 
Gross profit 420,161   51,623   471,784 
Advertising and marketing 106,630   13,778   120,408 
Contribution margin$313,531  $37,845  $351,376 
Other operating expenses     98,882 
Operating income    $252,494 

* Intersegment revenues of $2.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.


About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding revenues associated with acquisitions where the acquired brands were not included in both periods presented and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.
  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit minus inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense: GAAP General and Administrative expenses minus costs associated with acquisition.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA less inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income (Loss) before inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition, costs associated with acquisition in general and administrative expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and applicable tax impact associated with these items.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Calculated as Non-GAAP free cash flow plus cash payments associated with acquisition.
  • Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,440,000 at December 31, 2022) less cash and cash equivalents ($86,358 at December 31, 2022). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(In thousands)       
GAAP Total Revenues$275,524  $274,470  $841,856  $819,876 
Revenue Change 0.4%    2.7%  
Adjustments:       
Revenues associated with acquisition (1)       (12,624)   
Impact of foreign currency exchange rates    (3,770)     (7,252)
Total adjustments    (3,770)  (12,624)  (7,252)
Non-GAAP Organic Revenues$275,524  $270,700  $829,232  $812,624 
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change 1.8%    2.0%  

(1) Revenues of our Akorn acquisition for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are excluded for purposes of calculating Non-GAAP organic revenues.

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and related GAAP Gross Profit percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin percentage:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(In thousands)       
GAAP Total Revenues$275,524  $274,470  $841,856  $819,876 
        
GAAP Gross Profit$150,402  $155,060  $471,530  $471,784 
GAAP Gross Profit as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 54.6%  56.5%  56.0%  57.5%
Adjustments:       
Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition (1)          1,567 
Total adjustments          1,567 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin$150,402  $155,060  $471,530  $473,351 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 54.6%  56.5%  56.0%  57.7%

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Reconciliation of GAAP General and Administrative Expense and related GAAP General and Administrative Expense
percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense and related Non-GAAP Adjusted General and
Administrative Expense percentage:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(In thousands)       
GAAP General and Administrative Expense$26,536  $25,983  $79,688  $80,706 
GAAP General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 9.6%  9.5%  9.5%  9.8%
        
Adjustments:       
Costs associated with acquisition (1)          5,127 
Total adjustments          5,127 
Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense$26,536  $25,983  $79,688  $75,579 
Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 9.6%  9.5%  9.5%  9.2%

(1) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(In thousands)       
GAAP Net Income$51,951  $50,215  $158,246  $153,295 
Interest expense, net 17,917   16,924   50,188   48,314 
Provision for income taxes 16,166   15,278   47,361   48,198 
Depreciation and amortization 8,130   8,050   24,762   23,607 
Non-GAAP EBITDA$94,164  $90,467  $280,557  $273,414 
Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 34.2%  33.0%  33.3%  33.3%
        
Adjustments:       
Inventory step-up charges associated with acquisition in Cost of Sales (1)          1,567 
Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2)          5,127 
Loss on extinguishment of debt          2,122 
Total adjustments          8,816 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$94,164  $90,467  $280,557  $282,230 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.2%  33.0%  33.3%  34.4%

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.
(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

 Three Months Ended December 31,  Nine Months Ended December 31,
  2022 2022
Diluted
EPS		  2021 2021
Diluted
EPS		  2022 2022
Diluted
EPS		  2021 2021
Diluted
EPS
(In thousands,
except per share data)		           
GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS$51,951 $1.04  $50,215 $0.99  $158,246 $3.14  $153,295 $3.02 
Adjustments:           
Inventory step-up charges and other costs associated with
acquisition in Cost of Sales (1)		                1,567  0.03 
Costs associated with acquisition in General and Administrative Expense (2)                5,127  0.10 
Loss on extinguishment of debt                2,122  0.04 
Tax impact of adjustments (3)                (2,134) (0.04)
Total adjustments                6,682  0.13 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS$51,951 $1.04  $50,215 $0.99  $158,246 $3.14  $159,977 $3.15 

(1) Inventory step-up charges relate to our North American OTC Healthcare segment.
(2) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.
(3) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of the specific Non-GAAP performance measure.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
(In thousands)       
GAAP Net Income$51,951  $50,215  $158,246  $153,295 
Adjustments:       
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 22,978   17,052   56,467   52,280 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (19,987)  (970)  (43,984)  (8,779)
Total adjustments 2,991   16,082   12,483   43,501 
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 54,942   66,297   170,729   196,796 
Purchases of property and equipment (1,803)  (2,229)  (5,226)  (6,481)
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow$53,139  $64,068  $165,503  $190,315 
Payments associated with acquisition (1)          3,465 
Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow$53,139  $64,068  $165,503  $193,780 

(1) Payments related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as insurance costs, legal and other acquisition related professional fees.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023:

 

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions)  
Projected FY'23 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $230 
Additions to property and equipment for cash  (10)
Projected FY'23 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $220 


Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com

 


Tags

PBH Prestige Consumer Healthcare Prestige Brands Inc. PCH

Related Links