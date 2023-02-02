World Office Furniture Industry Report 2022: Outlook for Office Furniture Consumption in 60 Countries - Forecasts to 2024

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world office furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2013-2022, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2024, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and, new in this year edition, a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.

An Executive summary introduces the report, providing an overview of the office furniture sector worldwide, basic data. Major markets, international trade, leading players, market prospects, sustainability, e-commerce, actors affecting the sector and product trends

Part I reviews the world market for office furniture: major producing countries, status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, preliminary estimates for 2022 and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2023-2024, by country and by regional groupings.

Part II provides office furniture economic indicators: Overview of the world office furniture industry (Production and exports, and Consumption and Imports); the opening of office furniture markets (growth of imports and exports, origin and destination of office furniture)

Part III analyses more in-depth the Top 20 countries for the office furniture industry: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

For each country:

Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2013-2022 and forecasts of yearly changes in office furniture consumption in 2023 and 2024.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture).

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts, resident population in main cities and projected growth and the unemployment rate.

Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover (over 400 companies in total) with short profiles of the main ones (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Phone number, Website, Activity, Product portfolio, Office furniture production % on total revenues, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Export share on total turnover).

Part IV includes 50 profiles of selected major office furniture manufacturers with: Company information (headquarter, website and contacts, activity, product portfolio and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, geographical coverage and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees); Company strategies.

PART V provides summary office furniture market tables for the 60 countries

Contents for each country table:

The office furniture sector: a ten-year series of values data on production, imports, exports, consumption

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade: import penetration and export ratios for office furniture

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption: 2023 and 2024 Forecasts

Main office furniture trading partners

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Aim of the study and structure

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Office furniture sector's basic data. Major markets, international trade, leading players, market prospects, sustainability, e-commerce, actors affecting the sector and product trends

PART I - THE WORLD OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1. The world market for office furniture 2013-2021 and 2022 preliminary estimates

Overview of world consumption of office furniture - The ten largest office furniture markets - Office furniture imports - The import penetration of the world markets - Imports/consumption ratios

2. World production of office furniture

Overview of world production of office furniture - Ten major producing countries - Office furniture exports

3. Office furniture: world market outlook

The world trade matrix for office furniture - Imports/consumption and exports/production ratios for selected countries

Status and prospects of the office furniture industry - The prospects of international office furniture trade. The outlook for office furniture consumption in 60 countries

PART II - OFFICE FURNITURE INDICATORS

World office furniture industry- Production and Exports / Consumption and Imports

The Opening of Office Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and major exporting countries / Growth of imports and major importing countries

Destination of exports and origin of imports

Office furniture consumption 2023-2024. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms

PART III - TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

For each country (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2013-2022 and forecasts of yearly changes in office furniture consumption in 2023 and 2024.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture)

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts, resident population in main cities and projected growth and the unemployment rate

Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover with short profiles

PART IV: PROFILES OF 50 MAJOR OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

PART V: COUNTRY TABLES

For the 60 countries covered by the report

The office furniture sector in values

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts

Exchange rates

Main office furniture trading partners

APPENDIX

A selection of companies mentioned in this report

