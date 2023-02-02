Planet IX Expands Virtual Economy With Premium Superfluid-Powered Tokens in Tile Expansion





Stockholm, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet IX, a leading NFT-based space strategy game, is pleased to announce the launch of its Tile Expansion update, which features the introduction of premium currencies powered by Superfluid Protocol (“Superfluid”) alongside an assortment of new game features.

Tile Expansion Features

Tile Contracts: Lay claim to Planet IX’s disputed territories with Tile Contracts (rentable with the new Astro Gold and Astro Gold Lite currencies) and obtain powerful Mission Control benefits like increased Drone and Facility efficiency.

Astro Cap: A new corp has set up shop on Planet IX! Astro Cap is an exchange service that allows players to purchase Astro Gold and Astro Gold Lite.

New Superfluid-Powered Currencies: Players can now purchase Astro Gold and Astro Gold Lite, which function as Super Tokens — an extension of the ERC20 token standard that plugs into Superfluid to give tokens new, powerful value transfer functionalities (e.g., money streaming). Astro Gold is the most premium currency within the game, and is obtained by exchanging IXT for Astro Gold through Astro Cap’s exchange service. Although Astro Gold Lite works exactly like Astro Gold, it differs in that it cannot be exchanged to or from IXT. Instead, Astro Gold Lite is obtainable via prizes, airdrops, and pack drops from Gravity Grade. As Super Tokens, players can spend Astro Gold and Astro Gold Lite to rent in-game items and experiences (e.g., Tile Contracts) by the second in money streams, providing players with increased gameplay optionality.

Base Level: Level up your base and progress through a brand new perk system by using Tile Contracts. As players increase their Base Level, they’ll unlock perks like +300 more orders for GWS and Eternalab & more raid attempts. The higher the Base Level, the better the rewards!

"We're thrilled to be working with Superfluid to bring this heightened level of financial flexibility to our players," said Felix Bengtsson, Founder of Planet IX. “With the Tile Expansion, players will have more control over their playstyles and more engaging activities to participate in than ever before. We look forward to seeing how players leverage the real-time nature of Astro Gold to maximize their Mission Control experience.”

"Strategy games are all about optimizing your second-to-second decisions, especially when it comes to resource management," stated Francesco Renzi, Co-Founder and CEO of Superfluid. "Resource management is particularly important in blockchain games like Planet IX, where in-game value translates to real-world value. The ability to spend Astro Gold every second as a money stream introduces a truly dynamic element to Planet IX, and presents an exciting new model for micropayments in web3. Furthermore, we are extremely excited to see over 1000 streams opened within the first 8-hours since launch. This is a great win for both Superfluid and Planet IX."

About Planet IX

Planet IX is a leading web3 NFT-based strategy game where your goal is to restore a fallen planet to its former green-blue glory while uncovering its mysteries. The story is continuously expanding into a huge and immersive sci-fi metaverse, and the narrative is tailored towards bringing awareness of humanity's impact on the world of today. The Planet IX map consists of 1.6 billion PIX, all being individual NFTs that you can collect. The PIX are acquired using the ERC-20 utility token called IX Token (IXT) which was launched on November 20, 2021. Today, the game has a dedicated community and high engagement, with 190k+ UAWs and 400+ million NFTs sold to date. As you progress in the game, you can form territories, develop new technology, raid other players, and gain ownership of in-game corporations with different functions and perks. Everything you collect has true ownership, and your mission is simple. Collect assets, use them wisely, and build the world of tomorrow.

To learn more, visit: Website | Discord | Medium | Twitter

About Superfluid

Superfluid is the leading asset streaming protocol that enables Web3 native subscriptions, salaries, and rewards for DAOs and crypto-native businesses. Superfluid streams transfer value in a constant flow over time between wallets in a non-custodial and permissionless manner. Superfluid Protocol can be used to describe cash flows and execute them automatically on-chain, over time, and in a non-interactive way. Money streams are programmable, composable, and modular, allowing developers to build custom applications on top of the protocol. No capital is locked up, and all inflows and outflows are netted in real-time at every block without consuming any gas. Ongoing streams can be forwarded as they are received to both wallets and applications, eliminating delays and drastically increasing capital efficiency.

To learn more, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn