Revolutionising Online Betting: How MeridianBet’s ‘Empty Bet’ Changes the Game

An opportunity to bet on any conceivable and measurable human interaction event, Empty Bet is unique to MeridianBet and not available to consumers elsewhere

From sports to politics, to showbusiness and special events, you can place a bet on any opportunity, and MeridianBet will give you the odds

Empty Bet creates the ability for customers to tap into their own expertise and creativity to create custom wagers that are not available on traditional betting markets

This is a long-standing product of MeridianBet’s: content remains a crucial driver of growth and success within the iGaming industry, and MeridianBet have been pioneers in product development, creating and offering consumers novel products years before they become industry common offerings

While a traditional bet builder allows customers to combine several selections from different markets within a game into one custom bet, the Empty Bet service allows customers to submit their own unique wager ideas







LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport and Gaming are a powerful combination for consumers, closely intertwined in their minds and with content in the sports betting and iGaming industries more important than ever. MeridianBet Group has been implementing a content-led strategy for two decades, long before it became mainstream.

In order to carve out its own niche and expand its prominent position in the sports betting market in the territories in which it operates, the MeridianBet Group has been building its brand identity through, among other services, Empty Bet.

Empty Bet is a unique offering and differs from a typical and more common place bet builder offer from a bookmaker. While a traditional bet builder allows customers to combine several selections from different events or markets within a game into one custom bet, the Empty Bet service takes it a step further by allowing customers to submit their own unique wager ideas. Whatever its nature might be, provided it fulfills legal, ethical and industry good practice standards, the over 3.2 million players acquired by MeridianBet worldwide (via both retail and online channels) can formulate the bet and wager on it either online (desktop and mobile) or by virtue of its global retail network of 735 shops throughout the Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

This allows for a greater and a very unique level of customisation and the ability for customers to tap into their own expertise and creativity to create custom wagers that are not available on traditional betting markets. This feature is not limited to sports betting and can be applied to any measurable event, as long as it is legal and ethical. This is the feature setting MeridianBet apart from other, both traditional and digital, betting platforms and provides a unique and engaging experience to sports bettors.

MeridianBet is committed to providing a unique and engaging experience for its customers, and to continuously innovate in order to stay ahead of the competition. This is a part of Group’s approach to constantly broadening the product and content portfolio, driven by a passion for invention and delivering both the betting services customers ask for, and those the customers didn’t know they wanted but make their entertainment experience meaningfully better.

With the iGaming industry is forecast to experience significant growth in the coming years, it is more important than ever for companies to offer a diverse range of content options to attract and retain customers. As announced on 12 January 2023, MeridianBet has entered into a conditional definitive acquisition agreement with Nasdaq traded Golden Matrix Group. On completion, with Golden Matrix’s extensive portfolio of games and white-labeled solution, and MeridianBet’s unique Empty Bet feature, the combined group will be in a strong position to capitalise on the forecasted growth in the iGaming industry.

About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

MeridianBet has entered into a conditional definitive acquisition agreement with Nasdaq traded Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) pursuant to which GMGI has agreed to acquire MeridianBet Group and its related companies in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $300 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary conditions to closing, including GMGI raising required funding, completion of due diligence, GMGI shareholder approval, and regulatory approvals.

Both companies plan to continue operating under their respective brands.

