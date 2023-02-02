First Quantum Reports Fatality at Trident Operation

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) is deeply saddened to announce that a worker at its Trident operation passed away following a traffic accident in the Sentinel open pit, involving a dump truck and a light vehicle. The site emergency response team attended immediately. One other person was severely injured and medically evacuated.



Trident has advised the relevant local authorities and will assist the Mine Safety Department in their investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is already underway. Operations in the pit have been temporarily suspended until deemed that operations can resume safely.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of our colleague. We are committed to providing all necessary support for both our employees' families and colleagues during this difficult time. This is a tragic incident which we are profoundly saddened by,” said Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. “The safety and health of our workforce is our top priority and we are committed to improve our practices from this incident.”

