PlanSource Announces 13 New Partners Joining the Partner Marketplace in Q4

Benefit offerings are crucially important to employers and workers alike in this ever-changing workplace landscape. As retention, productivity and engagement catch the focus of HR leaders, benefits must continue to evolve and appeal to all workforce generations. With fresh interest in financial and emotional well-being and how this creates workforce challenges, unique lifestyle and voluntary benefits are a great way to become a differentiator in the job market.

PlanSource is proud to partner with employer benefit solutions across more than thirty categories within the Marketplace. Q4’s newest partners include a wide range of vendors across women’s health and fertility, financial wellness, behavioral health, virtual primary care and pet insurance.

The new partners joining the Partner Marketplace in Q4 include:

Betterment at Work – Managing a 401(k) can be challenging. That’s why, as a full-service partner, Betterment at Work does the heavy lifting, from ongoing administration to managing your employee’s investments, so you don’t have to.

Benepass – Benepass is a leading innovator in flexible benefits, helping global companies deliver personalized benefits to every single employee. Built on a modern fintech stack, the Benepass platform can consolidate multiple benefits, including Lifestyle Spending Accounts, wellness funds, meal programs, spot rewards, and pre-tax benefits (HSA, FSA & Commuter), onto a single card + reimbursement platform.

Carrot Fertility – Carrot Fertility is the leading global platform for fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits. Trusted by hundreds of the world’s best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot’s comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for millions of employees.

CirrusMD – CirrusMD connects patients to a real human doctor in less than 60 seconds. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered by multi-specialty, board-certified doctors who treat a broad range of conditions — from acute to chronic — across a spectrum of disciplines, from primary care to specialties, including behavioral health and women’s health.

Intellihealth – As a leading medical technology software and clinical services company, Intellihealth is dedicated to scaling and democratizing access to effective medical care for employees with obesity. The company is responding to the urgent epidemic of obesity by providing a disease management program for employees that will help employers reduce the total cost of care and to improve outcomes related to more than 200 chronic conditions.

Jasper Health – Jasper Health is a digital guiding and navigation experience that improves the lives of individuals affected by cancer and also the lives of their caregivers from diagnosis through remission and beyond. Built by a team that includes seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement, their end-to-end oncology platform provides psychosocial support with human-led coaching and care planning that enables connected care with the broader healthcare system.

Juno – Juno is a collective bargaining group that helps members save thousands on their student loans (think group buying, but for student loans). Since 2018, they’ve helped over 100,000 members secure more than $550M in student loans at the lowest available rates.

Kinside – Kinside is a modern childcare benefit designed to support every type of parent and caregiver. From real-time availability and preferred rates at daycares and preschools to in-home and backup care, Kinside’s robust and customizable solution helps employers of all sizes support and retain their working families.

Questis – Questis is a financial empowerment benefit that transforms businesses into life-changing employers by helping employees solve the root causes of financial stress. Through the combination of technology, personalized coaching, and communities, Questis meets people at their paycheck to cultivate positive financial behavior change for improved productivity, retention, and overall wellness.

RethinkCare – RethinkCare is the leading global behavioral and mental health platform from RethinkFirst, supporting neurodiversity in the workplace and at home. Offering a digital experience and on-demand clinical consulting to empower employees across their parenting, personal, and professional needs.

TempoPay – TempoPay is a financial wellness solution that gives employees the power to access and pay for the healthcare they need when they need it, regardless of income or financial history. Flexible, zero-interest payment schedules are set by the employee and allow for better budgeting, reduced stress, and healthier choices.

Salary Finance – Salary Finance offers voluntary financial wellness benefits to help employees handle emergencies, meet financial challenges, and build economic resilience. The platform, which is available at no cost to the employer, provides inclusive access to affordable loans, an emergency savings product, and access to financial literacy education, coaching, and tools.

UrbanSitter – UrbanSitter’s Caregiving Benefit provides organizations with an innovative solution for childcare and other much-desired caregiving services (for pets, seniors, home care), creating a measurable impact on employee attendance, retention, and the company’s bottom line.



Customers who adopt these benefits as part of their compensation packages receive an efficient and streamlined onboarding process, a templated data exchange and an optimized employee shopping experience; all focused on driving engagement and seamless administration. Marketplace solutions are available within the PlanSource shopping experience, allowing employees to easily learn about these new offerings, choose a benefit if a selection is required and prepare to engage and use these available benefits. PlanSource ensures all offered benefits are communicated through the enrollment experience.

“There is immense opportunity for HR leaders to capture the interest of top talent by curating their entire benefits ecosystem. Our vetted Marketplace offerings across a broad set of categories work to help amplify individual worker well-being while strengthening organizational well-being as a whole. PlanSource makes it simple for customers and brokers to quickly activate and launch these best-in-class solutions,” said Bradley Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer at PlanSource. “Comprehensive benefit offerings are in-demand, and it’s essential we make it easy to support the diverse needs of employees in each generation. PlanSource’s Partner Marketplace offers solutions for all, helping employees be at their best.”

