Solar Simplified Quickly Achieves Full Enrollment in Its Cortland, NY, Solar Farm. Enrollees See Monthly Energy Savings as Utility Prices Skyrocket

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of residents and small business owners in Cortland, Onondaga and Oswego County signed up for the Solar Simplified Community Solar program in the first six weeks of open enrollment.

In communities with limited prior access to renewables, farms and programs implemented by Solar Simplified and its partners are providing savings at a time when traditional energy sources have become unaffordable for many New Yorkers. In January of 2022, The New York State Public Service Commission announced a three-year rate agreement with built-in, monthly price hikes that will further increase the price of non-renewable energy each year—including the businesses and residents in counties serviced by the Cortland solar farm.

Community Solar offers a sustainable, affordable alternative to legacy energy sources. The Solar Simplified platform pairs enrollees with solar projects, like the one in Cortland. Those customers receive credits on their energy bills—efforts that fall in line with New York State's drive for greater renewable energy adoption.

Aviv Shalgi, Co-Founder and CEO of Solar Simplified, is not surprised by the speed with which the Cortland solar farm reached maximum enrollment.

"We know that New Yorkers want to participate in renewable energy, as the rapid population of our solar farm in Cortland, and our other active Community Solar projects, show," Shalgi explained. "Until now, many New Yorkers have simply lacked easy access to solar and other renewables, especially those that can't afford rooftop panels or are simply renting. As we've activated our Community Solar projects in Cortland and other locations across New York State, we've been pleased to see small businesses and residents enjoy much-needed savings."

The local community has also experienced economic benefits that range beyond energy bills, with solar credits worth more than $200,000 generated in 2022. The project is at full capacity and will continue delivering tens of thousands of dollars in savings for enrolled customers.

With local Community Solar farms have come jobs in the renewable energy sector, cleaner air, and more robust renewable infrastructure that Cortlanders and surrounding areas can rely on well into the future.

Along with its developer-partner, East River Solar, Solar Simplified will continue bringing Community Solar to communities across upstate New York. Residents, businesses and municipalities interested in learning more about Solar Simplified and Community Solar can contact Solar Simplified at (888)420-9831 or cs@solarsimplified.com for details and enrollment information.

Solar Simplified is a Community Solar platform that seamlessly matches homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms. With no annual membership or enrollment fees, upfront costs, or lengthy contracts, Solar Simplified makes connecting to renewable solar energy simple and transparent. In turn, participants help support locally produced clean energy and save money on their energy bills.

