Fast Leaf Looks Ahead to Master Franchise Deals in the U.S. After Recent Health Canada License Approval

Woodstock, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Leaf Inc. (the “Company”), an innovative craft cannabis production franchisor, announces its recent Health Canada license approval for the first franchise in its 30-plus multi-unit facility in Woodstock, Ontario, making it the first in the world to have received such recognition. With the Woodstock facility nearly sold out, the Company has also signed a Master Agreement for a 20-unit development in Clinton, Ontario, in addition to working on multiple territory agreements in several U.S. states.

Fast Leaf currently provides franchisees with a 4,500 sq. ft. micro-cultivation unit to produce cannabis, all of which utilize the Company’s proprietary growing system and share in the many resources under Fast Leaf’s 200,000 sq. ft. facility. The Company offers comprehensive training, highly qualified technologists, and state-of-the-art technology and monitoring systems for each grow operation.

"Our commitment to producing high-quality cannabis products is at the forefront of our business, and we are excited to share our passion for quality with consumers across North America," says Fast Leaf’s CEO, Jeffery Johnston.

In addition to craft cannabis, Fast Leaf is focused on creating a sustainable business model with eco-friendly growing techniques and a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. "We believe that by being environmentally responsible, we can create a better product and position Fast Leaf as an exceptional strategic ally for all players in the industry,” emphasizes Johnston.

In 2023, Fast Leaf will embark on an aggressive expansion plan in the U.S. with a strategic focus on delivering consistent, high-quality cannabis, ensuring a broader demographic can rely on dependable products.

About Fast Leaf Inc.

Fast Leaf is a Canadian-based franchise specializing in micro-grow craft cannabis. The company offers a lucrative business model for the Canadian and U.S. cannabis industry.

For more information on Fast Leaf and its offering, please visit the company's website at fastleaf.ca.