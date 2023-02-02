Tango Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in February.



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2023 Oncology Conference

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 9:20 AM ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentations will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page on the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin/Andrew Vulis

Argot Partners

tango@argotpartners.com