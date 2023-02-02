Sprott Launches Four New ETFs Focused on Energy Transition Materials

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII), today announced the launch of four Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) focused on providing investors pure-play1 exposure to critical minerals essential to the generation, transmission and storage of cleaner energy. The four funds are Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (Nasdaq: SETM), Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: LITP), Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: URNJ) and Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPJ).



As nations around the world embrace mandates that require sharp reductions in their carbon emissions, Sprott’s new Energy Transition ETFs enable investors to gain convenient, liquid2 exposure to the miners of critical minerals that may benefit from quickly increasing demand, limited supplies and the challenges of bringing minerals to market.

“2022 was a global wake-up call regarding the importance of energy transition and security,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “Certain critical minerals serve as raw materials that are required to meet the growing need for low-carbon energy, increased electrification and the transition to electric vehicles. Due to years of underinvestment, demand for many energy transition materials now outstrips supply. We believe mining companies focused on energy transition minerals are well positioned to benefit from the significant investments that will be required over the coming decades.”

The funds track indices Sprott Asset Management has developed in partnership with Nasdaq, which will also list the ETFs on its exchange. “We’re excited to support Sprott Asset Management with the launch of four Energy Transition ETFs as both the index provider and listing partner,” said Giang Bui, Head of U.S. Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq. “Fueled by innovation, Nasdaq seeks to continue expanding our suite of unique indices that provides meaningful ways for the investment community to track the companies transforming tomorrow.”

These four ETFs join Sprott’s existing Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: URNM) and Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.U, U.UN). Sprott’s energy transition fund suite now comprises:

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Nasdaq: SETM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Energy Transition Materials™ Index (NSETM™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Nasdaq: LITP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners™ Index (NSLITP™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry, including lithium producers, developers and explorers. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSE Arca: URNM Seeks to invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Nasdaq: URNJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index (NSURNJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in uranium mining-related businesses. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust TSX: U.U ($US),

U.UN ($CA)



Seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding uranium.

1 Note: The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

2 ETFs are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day.

About Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. is a global leader in precious metal and energy transition investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and London, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII).

