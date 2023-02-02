Ag-Pro Expands to Greenville, SC

BOSTON, Ga., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag-Pro is proud to announce expansion into Greenville, SC. The location joined the Ag-Pro team effective Jan. 20, 2023. This store will offer a full line of John Deere mowers and tractors along with compact construction equipment, STIHL handheld equipment and more.

"The Greenville store is an exciting addition to our family of dealerships. Ag-Pro has been in the northwest part of the state since 2016. We will now be able to better serve our customer base in South Carolina with a fifth full-service location," said James Groover, Ag-Pro CEO.

Ag-Pro is a family-owned business with 81 locations in seven states, which gives it an advantage in sourcing products for its customers. Parts, service and sales support are provided across the residential, commercial, compact construction, small ag and large agricultural equipment markets.

Ag-Pro was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, GA. With over 1,700 employees, Ag-Pro serves a diverse customer base across seven states and strives to provide customers with the highest level of service. Learn more at www.agproco.com. For more information, contact Jenna Watson, Corporate Marketing Manager, at jwatson@agproco.com.

