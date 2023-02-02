Enthusiast Gaming’s EV.IO Wins Multiple Game of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, announces today that its browser-based, first-person shooter game, EV.IO, continues to attract industry accolades as a pre-eminent web3 gaming offering, including recently winning FPS Game of the Year and Esports Game of the Year at the Web3 Gam3rs Choice Awards earlier this week, following wins in the categories of best esports title and best multiplayer title at the Polkastarter GAM3 Awards in December.



EV.IO has been developed in-house by the Company as a cross-chain blockchain game, seeking to utilize emergent technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to amplify the gameplay experience, all while keeping a low barrier of entry by making it playable directly in the browser.

EV.IO has taken a leadership position among web3 games through its continued expansion into new esports content experiences, like the Luminosity Cup and its strategic partnership with Hut 8 Mining, highlighting the flywheel nature of utilizing assets across the Enthusiast Gaming portfolio to drive value for audiences and brands.

“We are thrilled to continue to be recognized amongst the top web3 games by our industry peers,” said Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our goal with EV.IO has always been to reach web3 gamers in an authentic way with first-class gameplay, while also providing brands a unique way to reach new audiences. Our upcoming roadmap includes adding AI to continue amplifying the gameplay experience.”

Play online anytime at www.ev.io.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

