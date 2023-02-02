Digital Radiography Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Digital Radiography Market by Product (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), by Type (Dynamic, Static), by Application (General, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2021 to reach US$ 7.13 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

The global digital radiography industry has witnessed a lot of recent advancements, such as computer-assisted diagnosis, tomosynthesis, dual-energy imaging, and AI-assisted X-ray interpretation. These new developments have enhanced diagnostic procedures by providing a clear examination picture. Additionally, these technological advancements accelerate the diagnostic process by providing patients with appropriate treatment and monitoring.

The global digital radiography market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product, type, application, and region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Computed Radiography

Direct Digital Radiography

Between these, the direct digital radiography segment has the largest revenue share. High image quality, quick processing times, and decreased resource usage are attributed to the direct digital radiography market position. Additionally, since there is no need for chemical processing, this method requires less exposure time, real-time application, better detail detectability, and quicker inspection times. Additionally, the computed radiography market is anticipated to witness a growth of over 5% during the forecast period due to the consistent growth in prevalence of orthopedic diseases. Technological advancement is also a major trend observed in the computed radiography segment. For instance, in 2021, Simadzu introduced the MobileArt Evolution MX8 mobile X-ray system in Japan. This system will be used with the traditional computed radiography cassette-type X-ray detector.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

According to type, the global market for digital radiography is segmented into:

Static

Dynamic

The static segment holds the majority of the revenue share in 2021. This growth is supported by factors such as more efficient patient care, better image quality, full positional functionality, and simplicity of use. Due to evolved imaging method, the dynamic digital radiography segment is expected to show high growth in the forecast period, which can observe physiology in action. The dynamic digital radiography modality allows viewing individual radiographic images and physiological cycles by taking up to 15 successive radiographs per second.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

In revenue generation, North America dominates the global digital radiography market, attributed to the high prevalence of orthopedic diseases and cancer. Other contributing factors include high healthcare expenditure, better awareness about prompt and early disease diagnosis, and better reimbursement policies. Moreover, the domicile of key market players in the U.S. enables early commercialization of novel products, therefore giving an early entry advantage to the region.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific digital radiography market is anticipated to experience the highest growth. The huge population suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, necessitating frequent examination, is a major driver driving the market in this region. Untapped opportunities in the form of rapid growth in the incidence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare expenditure, along with evolving healthcare infrastructure, further facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific digital radiography market. Understanding these events, the market incumbents are also intensively introducing their novel products in the Asia Pacific market. The presence of innovators such as Shimadzu, fortifies the position of Japan digital radiography market. The European market for digital radiography is characterized by a huge senior population suffering from serious illnesses including cancer and other bone-related ailment requiring frequent examination. Other factors propelling the growth are rising awareness and introducing new products in the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the digital radiography market are:

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa-Gravaert Group

Fujifilm Holdings America

Konica Minolta Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Ka Imaging Inc.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Carestream Health

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

