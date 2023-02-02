Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be the featured speaker in fireside chats at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference and the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.



Details of these events are as follows:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference

Conference Date: February 8-9, 2023

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Format: In-person conference located at the St. Regis New York; webcast available

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Conference Dates: February 13-16, 2023

Fireside Chat Timing: 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access live webcasts of the presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the respective conferences.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H), both of which are currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

