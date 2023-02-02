ONL Therapeutics to Present at 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, announced today that David Esposito, chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference is taking place February 6-9, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis.



Mr. Esposito will also be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering System or by contacting ONL’s company contact at the email below.

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD and IRD.

