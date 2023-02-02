ONL Therapeutics to Present at 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

| Source: ONL Therapeutics ONL Therapeutics

Ann Arbor, Michigan, UNITED STATES

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, announced today that David Esposito, chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference is taking place February 6-9, 2023, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Mr. Esposito will also be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering System or by contacting ONL’s company contact at the email below.

About ONL Therapeutics
ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD and IRD.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AMD
                            
                            
                                DME
                            
                            
                                retinal detachment
                            
                            
                                retina
                            
                            
                                ocular
                            
                            
                                ophthalmology
                            
                            
                                ONL
                            
                            
                                Vision
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data