Maha Energy announces new management appointments

Maha Energy AB (Publ) (Maha) has reinforced its team by bringing two senior officers to its management. Barbara Bittencourt has been appointed Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Jakob Sintring has been appointed new Head of Investor Relations. Both will strengthen the existing Maha team with substantial experience and contribute to transparency in accordance with international best practices and provide for close contact with the Company’s shareholder base.

The new executives join Maha’s team at a moment when the company has just passed through important changes in the C-Level management and on its board of directors and started to implement the reshuffling of its operational assets as part of its new strategic plan. The new appointments will help Maha to (i) enhance communication with the market and its shareholders; (ii) develop its internal policies related to compliance, regulatory framework, ESG, among others and (iii) fully comply with the high standards of governance for Swedish listed companies.

Ms. Bittencourt has over 15 years of experience within energy and natural resources, focusing her career on transactions and regulatory issues in the oil and gas industry. Before joining Maha, Barbara was a partner of the Brazilian law firm Demarest Advogados at their Energy and Natural Resources practice. Previously, Barbara was a Senior Associate of DLA Piper/Campos Mello Advogados. She holds a master’s degree in Oil and Gas from the University of Aberdeen (Scotland) and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Universidade Milton Campos (Brazil), and specialization in Maritime Regulation and Ocean Management from Harvard University. Barbara will also be responsible for Compliance and ESG and take up her new position with immediate effect.

Jakob Sintring has 20 years of investor relations experience within the commodities industry, presently as Head of IR and Communications at Kopy Goldfields AB. He has previously held senior positions at oil companies, including Alliance Oil Company and Tethys Oil. Mr. Sintring holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics at Uppsala University. He will join Maha later this spring.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ( MAHA-A ). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca



