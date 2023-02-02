Medical Polymers Market to Hit $45 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical polymers market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 45 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The increasing geriatric population will act as a major influential factor driving the medical polymers industry trends. The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that about 80% of the population in low and middle-income countries will be above the age of 60 in 2050. In terms of healthcare, an aging population may result in increased demand for health and social care, as well as a higher prevalence of chronic-degenerative illnesses. This would eventually necessitate huge investments in the global healthcare system.



The medical polymers market has been noticing a significant uptick in the medical devices industry. Polymer-based single-use devices are less likely to cause HAI infections than reusable instruments, which need to be sterilized after each use. Additionally, since plastics are radiolucent, polymer-based surgical devices allow surgeons to have an unobstructed view.

The medical fiber and resins segment surpass USD 32 billion by 2032. Increasing demand for hygienic, durable, and relatively lightweight materials in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry escalates the use of medical polymers. Fiber composite materials have been through many types of composite manufacturing which has offered them new advantages for strength and weight especially compared to industry staples like iron, aluminum, and titanium. Studies have also revealed that carbon fibers are not only highly chemical resistant but are also five times as strong as steel.

The medical polymers market from the medical devices & equipment segment is projected to exceed USD 21 billion by 2032. Polymers such as TVC, SBC, and rubber latex, are extensively used in tubing, bags, and thermostat rubber across the healthcare industry. Medical polymers help to improve the quality of healthcare delivery as well as saving many lives by making it easier to maintain sterility. They enable the production of economical, disposable tools and devices, such as catheters, syringes, and surgical gloves.

For example, prior to disposable plastic syringe availability, syringes had to be disinfected thoroughly after each use as they posed the danger of infecting the next patient when not sanitized adequately after use. Furthermore, they also improve healthcare safety by enabling the production of safety measures such as tamper-proof lids on medical packages.

Regionally, LATAM medical polymers market size cross USD 3 billion by 2032. Increasing government spending to enhance the pharmaceutical sector is augmenting the regional product demand. Mexico, for example, has signed a total of 12 Free Trade Agreements with 33 countries, including the European Union, Japan, the United States, Canada, and Israel. Mexico has access to the most established and expanding pharmaceutical markets in North and Latin America as a member of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Such initiatives will boost investments in pharmaceutical research and production, thereby accelerating the demand for medical polymers in the region.

The medical polymers market consists of prominent corporations such as Bayer Material Science AG, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical, DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Lubrizol Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, and Solvay SA. These companies are heavily investing in product R&D to retain their existing customers and attract new clientele.

