Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Value to Reach US$ 154.3 Million by 2033, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, as per the market outlook by TMR.



Electronic centrifugal blood pumps have gained traction in the past few years owing to their advantages, such as process optimization, due to which centrifugal blood pump systems help reduce the overall cost of cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. These pumps demonstrate less stress on RBCs, or red blood cells, and a lower systemic inflammatory response in comparison to roller pumps. In terms of type, the electronic segment accounted for a substantial share of the global market in 2022. As per the TMR study, the segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in the number of cardiac surgeries across the globe is expected to drive demand for centrifugal blood pumps

A rise in the prevalence of acute respiratory and cardiac failure is fueling market demand

Key Findings

In terms of end-user, the hospital's segment held a substantial revenue share of the global centrifugal blood pumps industry. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018 and 2023. This growth is ascribed to the availability of next-generation healthcare facilities and skilled healthcare providers who can deliver a wide range of superior cardiac treatments. As per TMR’s market research report, the segment is expected to continue showing significant growth during the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of cardiac patients admitted to hospitals.

The ambulatory surgery center end-user segment is anticipated to show rapid growth in the next few years due to an increase in awareness about ambulatory surgery facilities in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the U.S. Moreover, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies and an increase in investments supporting the expansion of the ASC industry is projected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a next-generation life support system that targets the lungs and heart of a patient. This technology is generally indicated in acute severe pulmonary or cardiac failure that is not responding to traditional treatment solutions and is potentially reversible. Demand for extracorporeal support systems is projected to increase in the next few years, which in turn is likely to boost the sales of centrifugal blood pumps.



Regional Analysis

The research report by TMR projects the global centrifugal blood pumps industry to witness significant business opportunities in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in the focus of emerging economies, such as India and China, on increasing accessibility to next-generation treatment solutions, an increase in the number of interventional cardiac surgeries, and growth in the adoption of cardiac assist devices in cardiopulmonary bypass processes.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are increasing investments in R&D activities in order to develop devices with reduced thrombogenicity and higher hemocompatibility

Companies are focusing on the development of devices incorporating bearingless motor technology

Leading manufacturers are increasing efforts to develop cost-efficient extracorporeal circulatory systems suitable for cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries

Players are adopting strategies of acquisition and product launch in order to stay ahead of the competition

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: Key Players



Thoratec Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corporation

Braile Biomedica Ltd.

Qura Srl

XENIOS AG

LivaNova, PLC

Getinge AB

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Segmentation

By Type

Electronic

Mechanical

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Other End-uses

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA





