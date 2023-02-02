China Wine Import Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Import Sources & Outlook 2023-20322023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Wine Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the rising living standard of Chinese residents, the demand for wine in the Chinese market started to rise rapidly in 2010.

According to the analysis, due to limitations in raw materials and processes, China's local wine production is limited, and China needs to import a large amount of wine every year. In 2018, China's wine imports reached a historical peak in terms of both volume and value. After entering 2019, the growth rate declined due to factors such as COVID-19, which caused a decline in both the volume and value of Chinese wine imports.



In 2021, China imported 42,407.0 million liters of wine, down 1.4% year-on-year, and US$1.69 billion in import value, down 7.4% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 264.835 million liters of wine, down 19.1% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.10 billion, down 13.4% year-on-year.



According to the analysis, the types of wine imported into China are mainly sparkling wines and fresh grapes wines. In 2021, China imported 4,128,370,000 tons of fresh grapes wines, accounting for 97.4% of total imports and US$1.58 billion, or 93.3% of total imports.

The analysis says that imports of fresh grapes wines are mainly wines in containers of less than 2 liters and in 2021, China imported 28.636 million liters of fresh grapes wines in containers liters, accounting for 67.5% of total imports and US$1.46 billion, or 86.2% of total imports.



South America and Europe are the main sources of wine imports into China. According to the publisher's analysis, China's main sources of wine imports by volume in 2021 are Chile, France, Spain, Italy and Argentina. Of these, Chile is the largest source of wine imports into China.



In 2021, China imported 127.155 million liters of Chilean wine, accounting for 30.0% of total imports and US$330 million, or 19.6% of total imports. The report analyzes that France is China's largest source of wine imports by volume. In 2021, China imported 114.964 million liters of French wine, accounting for 27.1% of total imports, and its imports amounted to US$750 million, accounting for 44.5% of total imports.



The publisher expects that China will continue to import large quantities of wine each year from 2023-2032 as the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Chinese economy wears off.



