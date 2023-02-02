Harsco Environmental Reports Double-Digit Improvement in Safety Performance in 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today reported that its Harsco Environmental division recorded its third consecutive year of improvements in workplace health and safety. In 2022, Harsco Environmental achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of .45, exceeding its 2022 goal of .62 by 27 percent.



Harsco Environmental’s Visible Felt Leadership program, which launched in 2021, continued to drive improvements in the division’s safety record. Visible Felt Leadership is an intentional leadership model focused on engaging and empowering employees to take personal responsibility for safety and communicate with their peers and leaders when they spot health and safety concerns.

In 2022, Harsco Environmental added four International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001 certified sites. With the addition of these four sites, Harsco Environmental has a total of 65 ISO 45001 certified sites globally. Harsco Environmental’s ongoing pursuit of ISO 45001 certifications at its sites around the world demonstrates its commitment to upholding rigorous occupational health and safety standards.

“Our vision to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses is embedded in our Employee Care value and drives a sustainable safety culture designed to ensure Harsco Environmental employees return home unharmed every day,” said Harsco Environmental Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety Craig Kirby. “Under the effective guidance of our Safety Committee, our employees strive to operate safely every day. Building on our progress in 2022, we look forward to driving further improvements in our safety program to minimize injury and illness among employees.”

