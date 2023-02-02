Protara Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:20 am ET in New York, New York.



The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

