Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints Technology Strategist Jim Simon to Create and Lead Its Technical Advisory Board as the Company Commences Product Sales

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today announces the appointment of The Honorable James (Jim) Simon, Jr., a seasoned US intelligence community leader and technology strategist with extensive experience working with senior government and industry leaders globally, to establish and lead the Company’s Technical Advisory Board.



Mr. Simon is a former senior Central Intelligence Agency officer and former executive at Microsoft. He served as the first Assistant Director of the Central Intelligence for Administration (1998 – 2003) during which he oversaw the 14 agencies that comprised the National Foreign Intelligence Program. He chaired the Mission Requirements Board that approved all Intelligence Community’s major system acquisitions, and, after September 11th, was designated as the senior intelligence officer for homeland security where he established and chaired the Homeland Security Intelligence Council. For his government service, Mr. Simon has received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, attaining the highest possible grade for a career intelligence officer. Returning to the private sector, Mr. Simon launched a consulting and services firm and soon thereafter joined Microsoft as Director of its Institute for Advanced Technology in Governments, rising to Chief Strategist, World Wide Public Sector in 2010.

Over the last 10 years, Mr. Simon has been advising businesses and governments worldwide on advanced cyber security technologies, the development of advanced analytics and comprehensive solutions, and strategic initiatives, as well as, providing training and education to military colleges and civilian universities. Mr. Simon is currently an adjunct instructor at the University of Alabama in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice where he focuses on cyber security. Mr. Simon has produced published works on cyber conflict, military history, intelligence, and security. He has also served on a number of corporate boards of directors ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, such as US Airways and Orbimage.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Simon stated, “With the commercialization of QCI’s initial product offering, I believe the company’s decision to launch a technical advisory board is well-timed. Our mission is to ensure that the strategic evolution of QCI’s technology meets its objectives, while remaining sufficiently agile to confront the challenges inherent in an emerging field. A key role of the board is to help maintain a balance between competitive, technological development and profitable economic growth.” Mr. Simon continued, “In creating this advisory board, it is our goal to make sure that each addition to the team results in a total that is greater than the sum of its parts. We intend to achieve this by recruiting thought-leaders from diverse backgrounds such as knowledgeable government influencers, application specialists, lawyers focused on international law regulation, scientists, business development executives and even industry agitators. My objective is to establish a diverse, yet synergistic, group of advisors capable of generating comprehensively developed, cutting edge advice.”

Mr. Simon joins Quantum Computing Inc. as the Company is powering up its strategy and marketing teams to support the acceleration of its product sales. The Company recently announced the appointment of Dr. Carl Weimer to its Board of Directors. Dr. Weimer combines over 30 years of experience in the aerospace industry, during which he developed skills and leadership experience in advanced technologies, including laser remote sensing and LiDAR, an important potential revenue source of QCI. Dr. Weimer has been with Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp for over 22 years and serves as Chief Technologist for the Ball Civil Business Unit. Since 2008, he has been the Principal Investigator for the NASA Earth Science Technology Office. Dr. Weimer received a Bachelor of Science degree from Harvey Mudd College (1984), a Master of Science (1987), and a PhD (1992) from Colorado State University all in experimental Physics.

“At QCI, we believe that quantum computing is a world changing opportunity that will enhance the human condition. As with many game changing technologies throughout history, we have not even begun to imagine all the opportunities and real-world applications that quantum computing could offer. With this in mind, I am grateful that thought-leaders such as Jim and Carl have joined our team to guide us towards a focus on future possibilities while holding us accountable to deliver practical and vitally useful applications today,” stated Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing, Inc. “Both Jim and Carl have held relevant senior executive positions, witnessing firsthand the best practices of successful next generation technology launches, and I welcome their input on the initial rollout of our DIRAC Series entropy quantum computer, QCI’s cyber security solutions, quantum random number generator, and quantum LiDAR solutions.”

