Epazz DeskFlex’s Video Conferencing Feature Gets Upgrade With Artificial Intelligence Predictive Technology

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission critical provider of artificial intelligence cloud-based business applications, drone technology, metaverse, and blockchain mobile apps solutions has announced today that its DeskFlex technology is upgrading its video conferencing feature to integrate Artificial Intelligence Predictive technology.

DeskFlex Metaverse Office technology is a room booking software program designed to manage desk hoteling and room booking processes of businesses, industries, and organizations. This year, the DeskFlex room scheduling system gets a boost with Artificial Intelligence Predictive integration with its video conferencing feature.

With its AI-powered features, the software is designed to provide a more efficient and seamless video conferencing experience. The software will utilize AI-powered algorithms to automatically adjust the camera angle and lighting while enhancing the audio quality of the conferencing session.

Further, DeskFlex can detect, and track participants' faces, making collaborating and remote working easier. In addition to its AI-powered features, DeskFlex also offers customizable options, allowing users to customize their experience to their preferences. The software also includes features like background blur, which can help to reduce distractions during a conference.

DeskFlex is available for desktop and mobile devices, which enables users to use it wherever and whenever they need it. The software is also integrated with popular applications like Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangouts, making it easier for users to access their conference calls.

"We are constantly innovating and improving our software products, adding more innovation according to the trends of technological breakthroughs and enhancing our clients' organizational systems. Epazz CEO and Director Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said in a comment.

Overall, DeskFlex is geared towards becoming a powerful AI-powered video conferencing software that offers a more efficient and seamless video conferencing experience.

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex room booking software provides software solutions to the needs of schools, financial institutions, healthcare providers, businesses, and government agencies. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ (room scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

