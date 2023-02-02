Redbot Security Promotes Keith Cox to Principal Security Engineer

DENVER, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redbot Security, an industry leader in penetration testing services, announced the promotion of Keith Cox as the Company's new Principal Security Engineer, effective Jan. 15, 2023. Keith is stepping in for Andrew Bindner, who has been actively engaged in dual roles as Redbot Security's Principal and Chief Security Officer. This will enable Bindner to prioritize and augment his CSO role. Cox started with Redbot Security in 2022 and has been with the company for a relatively short time; however, his skill set and ability to mentor new engineers accelerated his promotional trajectory within the Company.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to become a recognized Principal Security Engineer during Redbot Security's rapid growth," said Cox. "These are exciting times for everyone on the team. Our company is positioned to hit our milestones quickly due to our Senior Level Team and commitment to providing the industry's best customer experience. Our services are in such high demand that it will be critical for me to help new team members onboard effectively. I'm excited to lead this phenomenal team and help the Company continue to achieve its industry recognition."

"Keith is one of a kind — his calm and casual demeanor and incredible skill set make for a perfect fit to take over the Principal role within our Company. Our culture is down to earth, and his track record and ability to share knowledge will be invaluable in helping our team expand," stated Brian Stearns, founder and CEO.

Before joining Redbot Security, Cox served as Red Team Consultant for CynergisTek, Inc., and as Security Consultant (Penetration Tester) for Rapid7. Keith possesses multiple industry-recognized certifications and has demonstrated SME knowledge in Internal/External Network testing and Red Teaming.

