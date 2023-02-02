BrewBilt Brewing Finalizes Contract Negotiations to Move Forward With $130M Revenue Partnership

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL), announces that after several months of negotiations, the Company has finalized specific terms and conditions to proceed with a contract that will bring BrewBilt Brewing’s craft beers to premier entertainment venues across the country.

Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our strategic partnership will result in development of BrewBilt-powered craft beer breweries throughout the US, starting in California and Florida. This is a partnership that will bring revenue to our craft beer production, as well as to BrewBilt Manufacturing. There are 40 sites projected that would generate $130M in revenue along with continued revenue in commercial craft beer production.”

BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company