BrewBilt Manufacturing Finalizes Contract Negotiations to Move Forward with $130M Revenue Partnership

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces that after several months of negotiations, the Company has finalized specific terms and conditions to proceed with a contract that will bring BrewBilt craft beer brewing equipment to premier entertainment venues across the country.

Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our strategic partnership will result in development of BrewBilt-powered craft beer breweries throughout the US, starting in California and Florida. This is a partnership that will bring revenue to our manufacturing business, as well as to BrewBilt Brewing Company. There are 40 sites projected that would generate $130M in revenue along with continued revenue in commercial craft beer production.”

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brew houses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

