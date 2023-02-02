KYN Capital Group Unveils Next-Level Security Features in the Latest App Upgrade

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) Koinfold Pay 2.0 is pleased to announce new security features added to the latest app release. The app now has the ability to incorporate a pin to secure your crypto wallet, and an additional delete my wallet feature allows you to delete your crypto wallet if your device is lost or stolen.

Koinfold 2.0 now has access to dApps and DeFi that support the wallet connect extension by tapping on the browser in your wallet. Several new features that drive you to universal money markets for lending, borrowing and earning money on your crypto assets are all within Koinfold Pay 2.0.

KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson stated, “We live in a digital world. With adding extra layers of security, you can recover your funds from another device as long as you have your secret phrase. We are continuing to add features that keep our users safe and allows them to multitask and leverage their assets within Koinfold Pay 2.0.”

A free download for Koinfold 2.0 is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC ) on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

https://kyncap.com

Follow Koinfold on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

