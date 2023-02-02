Gain Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Medical Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the Company will present new preclinical data at the following upcoming scientific and medical meetings.



“The body of data that has been generated over the past year in our lead program for GBA1-related diseases is impressive as it demonstrates the mechanism of action and the potentially disease-modifying effect in multiple relevant in vitro and in vivo models,” said Matthias Alder, CEO of Gain Therapeutics. “Based on these data, we look forward to starting the clinical stage development with our drug candidate GT-02287 later this year.”

19th Annual WORLDSymposium

Website: https://worldsymposia.org

Location: Orlando, FL, USA

Date/Time: February 22 – 26, 2023

Presenter: Beatriz Calvo-Flores Guzman, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

AD/PD 23: 17th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases

Website: https://adpd.kenes.com

Date/Time: March 28 – April 1, 2023

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Presenter: Beatriz Calvo-Flores Guzman, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

19th Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Global Congress 2023 Europe

Website: https://www.orphandrugscongress.com

Date/Time: April 3 - 4, 2023

Location: London, UK

Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

2023 Lysosomal Diseases Gordon Research Conference: Connecting Function to Pathophysiology for Innovative Therapies

Website: https://www.grc.org/lysosomal-diseases-conference/2023/

Date/Time: May 14 - 19, 2023

Location: Castelldefels, Spain

Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

Additional details on abstracts and posters will be posted when they become available under the Events section of the Gain Website.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments to address unmet medical needs. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition, and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), metabolic disorders, as well as other diseases that can be targeted through protein degradation, such as oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

