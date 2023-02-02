American Battery Materials Appoints Ryan Zarkesh, PhD, to Advisory Board

- Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology Expert and Co-Founder of Lilac Solutions -

- Focus on Accelerating ABM’s Lithium Extraction Pilot Program -

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (“ABM”, the “Company”), an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and other critical minerals for the global energy transition, today announced the appointment of Ryan Zarkesh, PhD, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Zarkesh brings extensive experience as a scientist and technical writer with over 15 years as a chemist in industrial and academic settings. He has published over 30 peer-reviewed papers and technical reports. In addition, Dr. Zarkesh was the co-founder and principal scientist of Lilac Solutions, a lithium extraction company that discovered, evaluated, and scaled up production of unique composite ion exchange materials for the extraction of lithium from continental brines. Dr. Zarkesh is currently Senior Chemist at Synthio Chemicals, Inc., a chemical manufacturing, and engineering services firm that specializes in the application of process intensification techniques to industrial-scale synthesis of fine chemicals. He holds a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from University of California, Irvine, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the Colorado School of Mines.

“Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to ABM’s advisory board, with experience at one of the companies responsible for developing DLE technology,” said Sebastian Lux, Chief Executive Officer of American Battery Materials. “His perspective and unique insights into DLE technology will be invaluable as we move forward with identifying our DLE partner for development of our Lisbon Valley assets, and ultimately accelerate our DLE brine extraction pilot program. We are honored to welcome a subject matter expert with such a complementary background to the ABM team.”

Dr. Zarkesh added, “DLE technology in selective brine extraction provides a cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly method of production. I look forward to offering my knowledge and experience to ABM as one of the first to market with a U.S. brine that is available for DLE brine extraction pilot programs.”

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY MATERIALS, INC.

American Battery Materials, Inc., formerly BoxScore Brands, Inc. and still trading under the symbol BOXS pending processing by FINRA (OTC Pink: BOXS), is a US-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution to support the country’s urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the US domestic and global economy.

For more information about American Battery Materials, Inc.

Company

Email: ir@americanbatterymaterials.com

Tel: (800) 998-7962

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ABM@mzgroup.us