Dental Consumables Market size expected to reach USD 62.30 Bn by 2029, Development Prospects, Market Size, and Share

The report published by Maximize Market research, on Dental Consumables Market, expects the Dental Consumables market growth from USD 29.88 Bn in 2021 to USD 62.30 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.62 percent.



Dental Consumables Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Dental Consumables Market is an analysis by region and segment with a competitive landscape. For a thorough analysis of the global factors affecting the Dental Consumables Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the market. Key insights such as the market size, share, and market penetration are presented in the report with the help of figures and tables. The report covers the current trends in the Dental Consumables Market along with future trends to help understand investors identify opportunities in the Dental Consumables Market.

The report is equipped with a Competitive analysis of the Dental Consumables Market. New entrants and key players in the market are listed together. These are analyzed together by region, technological advancement, financial status, social media presence, and strategic alliances. Pricing and demand analysis is conducted to understand changes in consumer needs that help plan production and coasting.

The analysis aids new entrants to understand the Dental Consumables Market growth prospects and future business outlooks. The report also includes various government schemes and policies that make the Dental Consumables Market a lucrative option with growth opportunities. Such analysis acts as a guide for market players, followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Dental Consumables Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing factors. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. SWOT analysis was conducted to find strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the Dental Consumables Market. Thus the report provides a detailed analysis of the Dental Consumables Market.

Dental Consumables Market Overview

Dental Consumables are products used by dentists on patients to perform dental treatments related to diagnostics, restorative, and emergency oral health issues. Dental hospitals and clinics are the primary end users of the Dental consumables product. Dental products include enamel, and biocompatible synthetic materials used to restore damaged and fractured teeth . Cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive market growth, due to an increased focus on physical appearance.

Dental Consumables Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of disorders related to teeth, demand for aesthetic dentistry, and improvement in oral health in urban and rural populations are some key factors driving the Dental Consumables Market growth. The advanced technology in the dental industry by making the process more reliable, efficient, and faster improves the customer experience. Dental Consumables treatment is less painful, faster, and cost-efficient which are the key factors to drive the market growth. Digitalization of dental equipment is expected to boost market growth.

The robotic surgery procedures and innovation in technologies are expected to present some opportunities for the market. High cost of dental consumables, as well as treatment, is expected to restrain the market growth.

Dental Consumables Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest Dental Consumables Market share and dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of dental consumables manufacturers in the region. Rising consumer awareness about oral health in the region is expected to boost the regional Dental Consumables Market growth.

The European region is expected to dominate the Dental Consumables Market over the forecast period. Tooth decay or poor eating habits in the region is a growing oral dental issue, which is expected to influence regional market growth. Government attempts in the region to improve dental care facilities have offered opportunities for the manufacturers.

Market Size in 2021 USD 29.88 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 62.30 Bn CAGR 9.62 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 250 No. of Tables 108 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Product and End-user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

By Product:

Dental Implants

Crowns and Bridges

Dental Biomaterials

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials

Dental Consumables



By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics



Dental Consumables Market key players include

Danaher Corporation (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

3M (US)

A-Dec (US)

AMD Lasers (US)

BioLase (US)

Carestream Health (US)

Henry Schein (US)

ZimVie Inc. (US)

Sybron Dental Specialities Inc (US)

Ultradent Products, Inc (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Sweden & Martina S.p.A. (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany)

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd (Israel)

TOV Implant LTD (Israel)

Adin Group (Israel)

Planmeca (Finland)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Septodont (France)

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

NEOBIOTECH (South Korea)

Neoss Limited (UK)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)



