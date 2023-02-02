As of 2027, the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is expected to reach US$ 9.2 billion at a CAGR of 13.2% - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size, Growth by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up HPV Testing, Co- Testing, Primary HPV Testing), PAP Test), End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician’s Offices & Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", the global HPV testing and Pap test market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $9.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2027.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Value by 2027 $9.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% Historical Data 2020–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Test Type, By Application, By end user and By region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherland), Seegene, Inc. (US), Femasys, Inc. (US), Arbor Vita Corporation (US), Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), EverlyWell, Inc. (US), Nurx, Inc. (US), Dalrada Corporation (US), NeoDiagnostix (US), Jiangsu Mole Bioscience Co., Ltd. (China), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China) Key Market Opportunities Introduction of HPV primary screening tests Key Market Drivers Increasing number of HPV cases and growing aging population

Increased risk of HPV infections is the major factors driving the HPV testing and Pap test market’s growth.

Based on test type, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into HPV Testing and Pap Test. In 2021, the HPV testing segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, mainly due to the rapid growth in number of cervical cancer cases.

Based on application, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. In 2021, the cervical cancer screening segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market, mainly due to introduction of primary HPV testing.

Based on end user, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals, and physician’s offices & clinics. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing concerns over spread of cancer.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for HPV testing and Pap test market in 2021. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the favorable regulations.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherland), Seegene, Inc. (US), Femasys, Inc. (US), Arbor Vita Corporation (US) and Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Development of new cervical cancer diagnostic products and, government support boosting the market. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

Top HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Player:

Abbott Laboratories (US) held the leading position in the HPV testing and Pap test market. The company has maintained a leading position in the market through its strong presence across North America.he company also adopts organic growth strategies to increase its dominance in this market by innovating new products to increase the product range. The company has a wide distribution network spread across over 150 countries and 291 subsidaries.

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) held the second position in the HPV testing and Pap test market. It has a increased presence in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific with a strong network and growth strategies. Roche focuses on increasing R&D with increased investment for innovation. The company has strong presence in North America and its major share comes from US.

Hologic, Inc. (US) held the leading position in the HPV testing and Pap market in 2021. Its leading position in this market can be attributed to its strong R&D investments. The company has strong presence globally due to excellent channel. The company increased its focus on R&D activities to develop unique products compared to its competitors. Company aims to develop and increase the women’s health business competitiveness by delivering innovative solutions and technologies to its customers.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the HPV testing and Pap test market by test type, end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyse micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To analyse market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa,

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2.

To track and analyse company developments such as product launch, product approval, expansion, acquisition, collaboration in the HPV testing and Pap test market.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyses market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

